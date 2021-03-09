HPHA News Release: HAWAI`I PUBLIC HOUSING AUTHORITY ACCEPTING STATE-AIDED ELDERLY PUBLIC HOUSING APPLICATIONS STARTING MARCH 10 – 12, 2021

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Public Housing Authority (HPHA) is temporarily opening its State-Aided Elderly Public Housing wait list for applicants in need of studios and one-bedroom apartments at the following properties:

Kamalu Ho`olulu La`iola

94-941 Kau`olu Place 94-943 Kau`olu Place 1 Ihoiho Place

Waipahu, Hawaii 96797 Waipahu, Hawaii 96797 Wahiawa, Hawaii 96786

Starting on March 10, 2021 and ending on March 12, 2021, applications will be available for pick up between the hours of 8:00 am through 4:00 pm at 94-941 Kauolu Place, Office A107, Waipahu, Hawaii 96797. You must submit a completed application at the location referenced above by March 23, 2021.

“The need for State-Aided Elderly Public Housing is especially imperative for those who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and are in great need of assistance,” HPHA Executive Director, Hakim Ouansafi said. “The opening of the State-Aided Elderly Public Housing wait list is part of Governor Ige’s Housing Strategy and the HPHA is calling on all community non-profit organizations and advocates to assist the agency with informing the public.”

The State-Aided Elderly Public Housing program provides housing for very low-income families. There are no preferences for applicants applying for the following program. To apply the Head of household or Co-head must be 62 years of age and a resident of the State of Hawaii.

The HPHA is the sole Statewide public housing agency in the State of Hawaii, providing a variety of affordable housing to low-income families. The agency administers over 6,000 federal and state low-income public housing units on five islands, and over 2,800 rental assistance vouchers and 3,000 PBCA units.

