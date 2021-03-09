PrivacyRules organizes a bitcoin/cryptocurrencies privacy and cybersecurity panel discussion at the Digital Week Online

The explosion of bitcoin markets. And an anomaly: the use of bitcoin/other cryptocurrencies in the context of ransomware incidents/investigations.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrivacyRules organizes a bitcoin/cryptocurrencies privacy and cybersecurity panel discussion at the 2021 Digital Week Online on 11 March 2021 at 12.30pm GMTPrivacyRules is pleased to invite investors, innovators, startuppers, senior executives of the private and public sectors, legal and cybersecurity experts to attend its expert panel discussion entitled: The explosion of bitcoin markets. And an anomaly: the use of bitcoin/other cryptocurrencies in the context of ransomware incidents/investigations. The discussion takes place within the 2021 Digital Week Online ( https://digitalweek.online/ ), on Thursday 11 March 2021 between 12.30pm and 1.30pm GMT, in the context of the Innovation Tech Day co-hosted by Pal Capital ( https://www.palcapital.com/ ). PrivacyRules is a community partner of the Digital Week Online.From 8-12th March, the Digital Week Online will highlight the biggest digital must haves for 2021 and offers a global cutting-edge Digital Transformation program that features the latest trends and issues regarding Women Leadership, DeepTech, Digital Transformation, Blockchain, COVID19 Impact, Smart Cities, FinTech, Privacy & Cybersecurity, Corporate Innovation, Gaming & Entertainment, and more.After two successful events in 2020, Digital Week Online continues gathering the greatest minds and tech leaders all over the world. The expectations are higher than ever: In this 2021 edition there are 200+ top-level speakers, 100+ professional investors, and 5000+ attendees such as innovators, government representatives, accelerators, mentors, tech gurus.“We are extremely pleased for our continued collaboration with the Digital Week Online, which has become a leading global digital innovation event” says Andrea Chmieliński Bigazzi, PrivacyRules CEO. “In this edition, PrivacyRules session sees a very diverse panel of stellar experts debating about one of the hottest topics of the moment: the boom of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, and the risk of their malicious use when it comes to ransomware incidents. Will this determine a halt to their diffusion, with legislators and national security agencies limiting their expansion?”, he leaves the question open in the wait of the debate which is expected to be extremely dynamic and forward looking – with an eye on the E-Yuan too.Distinguished speakers are: Kevin Warburton, who will moderate the panel, Partner at Hong Kong PrivacyRules law firm member Tanner De Witt; Francis Chan, Senior Equity Analyst at Bloomberg, Asia-Pacific Bank and Fintech Industry; James Haft, CEO at PAL Capital, which is co-host of this Digital Week Online Day; Luke Stokes, Managing Director at FIO, Foundation for Interwallet Operability; and, André Sollner, Cybersecurity expert, Global CFO and Head of Corporate Governance of the Winzlynx Group, cybersecurity member of PrivacyRules.This international panel of experts will reflect on complex issues such as: Hong Kong bitcoin market and the E-Yuan; levelling up for cryptocurrency mass adoption which will be here sooner than you think; cybersecurity aspects related to the use of Bitcoin/other cryptocurrencies in the context of ransomware incidents; remembering the tensions between privacy laws and bitcoin/cryptocurrencies; and, innovative startups: early stage advisory of an investment banker.Join us by registering at https://www.xing-events.com/GOZXUOX.html PrivacyRules is the largest global alliance of legal and tech experts in the field of data privacy ( https://www.privacyrules.com/ ). PrivacyRules was launched in 2018 to meet the growing demand of businesses and associations for legal advice and tech solutions for data protection and cybersecurity. The alliance has grown dramatically and now has members in 55 jurisdictions.For reference:LinkedIn page (general of PrivacyRules)PrivacyRules dedicated event page (on PrivacyRules website)PrivacyRules Twitter (general of PrivacyRules)If you would like more information about this announcement, please email PrivacyRules at info@privacyrules.comSubscribe to PrivacyRules newsletter for info on PrivacyRules future events and activities.For the Digital Week Online:Organizers: Uvecon.Pro , ECIDE, Invest ShowOfficial website: https://digitalweek.online Tickets: https://www.xing-events.com/GOZXUOX.html Apply for startup pitch competition: https://forms.gle/Mkcjz7aWZUunGdNQ6