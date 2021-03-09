USDA Announces Additional $35 Million for Value-Added Producer Grant Program

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it is making an additional $35 million available this year in the Value-Added Producer Grant Program to support agricultural producers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding is made possible through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. In total, $76 million is available.

The Department is extending the application deadline to May 4, 2021. USDA originally opened the application window on Dec. 21, 2020, with an application due date of March 22, 2021.

The amended notice also reduces the matching requirement for applicants seeking the $35 million in COVID-19 relief funding.

Applicants are encouraged to start the application process now. Before you apply:

Application toolkits are available on the Value-Added Producer Grant program webpage. Applicants must follow requirements in both the original notice and the amended notice. For additional information on the amended notice, see page 12905 of the March 5, 2021, Federal Register.

Value-Added Producer Grants may be used to develop new products from raw agricultural products or to promote new markets for established products. Veterans, socially disadvantaged groups, beginning farmers and ranchers, operators of small- and medium-sized family farms and ranches, and farmer and rancher cooperatives are given special priority.