Expanded COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility

CSEA President Mary E. Sullivan said, "Since the start of this pandemic, essential front line public workers have risked their own safety and the safety of their families to make sure our state and local governments keep providing needed services to all New Yorkers. We are gratified to hear all these workers will now be eligible for the vaccine. They deserve to be protected so that New York can fully and safely reopen."

NY AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento said, "Our essential workers have been on the front lines since the start of this pandemic to ensure our communities can continue to function in the midst of this crisis. While many essential workers have already been vaccinated, it is now time to ensure the rest of the individuals who are going to work every day and interacting with the public are protected against this virus and can keep themselves and their families safe. I thank Governor Cuomo for expanding vaccine eligibility to even more public-facing essential workers and for the state's ongoing efforts to vaccinate every single New Yorker."

32BJ SEIU President Kyle Bragg said, "We applaud Governor Cuomo for adding building service workers to the vaccine eligibility list. Building service workers have protected the city during the pandemic and will now get the protection they need to stay safe. Building service workers like door staff, supers, cleaners, security officers, resident managers, porters helped New Yorkers to get through the pandemic and are vital to the city's recovery. Their health and safety is tied to the city's health and safety."

DC 37 Executive Director Henry Garrido said, "District Council 37 members have put their lives on the line every day to provide essential services New Yorkers rely on. Prioritizing our workers for vaccine eligibility is the right thing to do. It keeps them, their families and their communities safe. I applaud this expansion."

Uniformed Sanitationmen's Association Local 831 IBT President Harry Nespoli said, "We have been in constant communication with the governor's office on this issue and are very happy that our members will be eligible to receive vaccinations. Upwards of 25% of our members have been infected by COVID-19 and, tragically, four died. We greatly appreciate the governor's actions."