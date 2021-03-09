Emil Malak Pens an Op-ed: You have let us all down on the coronavirus

Voip-Pal (OTCQB:VPLM)

The coronavirus has no country or racial preference; it just keeps infecting everyone equally.” — Emil Malak

CEOCFO Magazine, an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced it has published an op-ed (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/emilmalakoped0321.html) by Voip-Pal CEO Emil Malak. Mr. Malak has other business ventures and is well versed in global politics and culture.

This is Mr. Malak nineteenth op-ed on the subject of coronavirus since the pandemic began in February 2020. This article titled, “You have let us down on the coronavirus” dives deep into the and mishandling of COVID-19, the lack of focus on effective therapeutics.

Malak describes rapid spread of the coronavirus saying, “This is not the China/Wuhan Virus, South Africa, English, Brazilian, Nigerian, Indian, Czech Republic or any other nation's virus. The coronavirus has no country or racial preference; it just keeps infecting everyone equally. New variants are developing as we speak. The viral load is becoming more lethal; as much as eight times more contagious and it’s becoming more deadly.”

Malak asks several important questions regarding vaccine safety that need answers:

• Have the vaccines succeeded in stopping the virus’s mechanism of disabling the reproduction of neutralizing antibodies three to twelve months after vaccination?

• What are the long-term effects of the vaccine?

• Does the vaccine prevent the virus from spreading?

• How much of the memory B cells are being disabled before or after six months?

• Do pregnant women risk placenta complications from the vaccine, and if so, do women that are not pregnant and receive the vaccine risk potential complications in a future pregnancy?

The article also addresses the topic of herd immunity and the unlikelihood it will be achieved in light of so many mutations and variants. Malak states, “Vaccinating most of the country does not solve the problem when you have new variants popping up as they had in South Africa, Brazil, England, Nigeria and now the Czech Republic.”

