Fine Art Shippers Works Side by Side with Elite Export Cargo Services

Fine Art Shippers collaborates with Elite Export Cargo Services to deliver smart and cost-effective art logistics solutions to the art community in New York.

NEW YORK, NY, US, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The family-operated art shipping company Fine Art Shippers collaborates with Elite Export Cargo Services, an international provider of premium quality freight services in the expedited logistics industry, to deliver smart and cost-effective art transportation solutions to the art community in New York. The companies work side by side, sharing a warehouse in Brooklyn, NY. Such collaboration allows Fine Art Shippers to better service its clients’ needs and ensure quick and hassle-free delivery of art and antiques anywhere in the world.

Fine Art Shippers is an NYC-based art logistics company serving fine art galleries, museums, artists, art collectors, antique dealers, art fairs, auction houses, and various cultural institutions and organizations. The company has been in the business for over 25 years and over this time has established strong relationships with many reputable transportation companies around the world. However, the most important partner of Fine Art Shippers has always been Elite Export Cargo Services. The companies have been working together for many years, supporting and helping each other deliver the best logistics services to their clients.

Elite Export Cargo Services is a safe, fast, and reliable solution for shipping almost any type of cargo anywhere in the world. Operating as an international provider of freight services, it has long been a go-to place for businesses and individuals who need to ship their cargo from/to New York. The range of services offered by the company includes air and ocean freight, air cargo, air charter, global delivery, expedited ground transport, consolidation, supply chain services, distribution services, and many more. Besides, Elite Export Cargo Services offers professional packing of any type of freight and a secure, fully staffed warehouse facility for the temporary storage of items prior to shipping. The company is also certified for handling customs documentation and shipping dangerous goods.

Fine Art Shippers and Elite Export Cargo Services are long-established partners in the field of international logistics. While Elite Export Cargo Services is a full-service freight forwarder that arranges the transportation of different goods, Fine Art Shippers focuses its efforts on shipping fine art, antiques, and other objects of value. Fine Art Shippers is headquartered in Manhattan, at 40 West 25th Street, and has a warehouse at McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn, which the company shares with Elite Export Cargo Services to provide its clients with all the services needed in one place. These include shipping, packing, crating, temporary storage, and many more.

For more information about Fine Art Shippers and the range of art handling and logistics services provided in New York and the United States, please visit the company’s website or contact its representatives by phone or email directly.