L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future 37 Awards Ceremony Update
A tentative date of October 22, 2021 has been set for a combined awards ceremony in Hollywood for the winners of Writers of the Future Volumes 36 and 37.
We...plan to hold the Writers & Illustrators of the Future workshop and gala as soon as it is safe to do so. We have a tentative hold on the hotel and venue for October 22, 2021.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Events and conventions have announced dates for new gatherings as the world opens back up. With that, Writers & Illustrators of the Future has taken its next step toward a combined awards ceremony in Hollywood for L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volumes 36 and 37.
— Joni Labaqui, Contest Director
The following statement was just issued to the winners and judges by the Contest Director, Joni Labaqui, and is now being announced broadly:
Event update: We are still closely monitoring COVID-19 and plan to hold the Writers & Illustrators of the Future workshop and gala as soon as it is safe to do so. We have a tentative hold on the hotel and venue for October 22, 2021. The workshop and event will be combined for the winners of Volumes 36 and 37. As the winners prefer the live workshop and event over virtual, we are doing all we can to make that happen once we can safely fly them in from the various countries around the world.
The Contest postponed the awards ceremony for volume 36 last April when it became evident that 2020 would not allow an awards event. So, it was decided to combine events in 2021, making this a first in its 37-year history that the Writers of the Future Awards Gala will be a double ceremony.
The Writers of the Future writing contest was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.
The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The over 500 past winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 1,800 novels and nearly 6,200 short stories. They have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 370 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
For more information on the Contest or upcoming release, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
John Goodwin
Galaxy Press
+1 323-466-3310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn