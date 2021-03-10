L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future 37 Awards Ceremony Update

Writers of the Future 35 winners and judges at awards ceremony at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood

Writers of the Future 35 winners and judges at awards ceremony in Hollywood

A tentative date of October 22, 2021 has been set for a combined awards ceremony in Hollywood for the winners of Writers of the Future Volumes 36 and 37.

We...plan to hold the Writers & Illustrators of the Future workshop and gala as soon as it is safe to do so. We have a tentative hold on the hotel and venue for October 22, 2021.”
— Joni Labaqui, Contest Director
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Events and conventions have announced dates for new gatherings as the world opens back up. With that, Writers & Illustrators of the Future has taken its next step toward a combined awards ceremony in Hollywood for L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volumes 36 and 37.

The following statement was just issued to the winners and judges by the Contest Director, Joni Labaqui, and is now being announced broadly:

Event update: We are still closely monitoring COVID-19 and plan to hold the Writers & Illustrators of the Future workshop and gala as soon as it is safe to do so. We have a tentative hold on the hotel and venue for October 22, 2021. The workshop and event will be combined for the winners of Volumes 36 and 37. As the winners prefer the live workshop and event over virtual, we are doing all we can to make that happen once we can safely fly them in from the various countries around the world.

The Contest postponed the awards ceremony for volume 36 last April when it became evident that 2020 would not allow an awards event. So, it was decided to combine events in 2021, making this a first in its 37-year history that the Writers of the Future Awards Gala will be a double ceremony.

The Writers of the Future writing contest was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.

The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The over 500 past winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 1,800 novels and nearly 6,200 short stories. They have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.

The 370 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.

For more information on the Contest or upcoming release, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.

John Goodwin
Galaxy Press
+1 323-466-3310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future 37 Awards Ceremony Update

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
John Goodwin
Galaxy Press
+1 323-466-3310
Company/Organization
Galaxy Press
7051 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-466-3310
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

https://galaxypress.com/

More From This Author
L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future 37 Awards Ceremony Update
Over 5,000 aspiring writers from 108 countries have turned to the Writers of the Future Online Writing Workshop
Writers of the Future 37 Release Set for Fall 2021
View All Stories From This Author