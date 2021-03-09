Experienced Dentist Opens New Office in Glenpool, Now Accepting New Patients
With experience in difficult extractions, implants, and root canals, Dr. Roulston and the team at Glenpool Dentistry can handle a range of dentistry needs.GLENPOOL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privately owned Glenpool Dentistry opened their newly remodeled office in January 2021. With over a decade of experience in dentistry, Dr. Tyson Roulston and the team at Glenpool Dentistry are proud to serve the Glenpool community, providing excellence in dentistry.
The office is located at 141st Street and Fern Street, and is currently accepting new patients.
Dr. Roulston has the skill and experience necessary when it comes to providing careful dental restorations. From difficult extractions to dental implants to root canals, the team at Glenpool Dentistry is equipped to proficiently handle even complicated dental procedures. Other available services include Invisalign, KöR Whitening, and more.
With an experienced dental team, including a hygienist with over 25 years experience, Glenpool Dentistry can provide patients with the care they need to assess all of their dental needs, as well as regain confidence and a beautiful smile. Regular preventative dental exams lower the risk of developing tooth decay, gum disease, and more serious dental problems.
Glenpool Dentistry is in the process of launching a brand new website, as well as continuing to stay on the cutting edge of dental advancements. Currently accepting Care Credit as well, the dedicated team at Glenpool Dentistry offers a host of dental treatments designed suit a range of budgets.
If you are looking for a superior dental restoration process and provider, the team at Glenpool Dentistry is ready to help.
Glenpool Dentistry is proud to provide comprehensive oral care, with an emphasis on your smile. Equipped with the latest in dental technology, Dr. Tyson Roulston works to restore and preserve your teeth using a careful approach designed to lead to lifelong smiles.
