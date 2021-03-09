TRC Global Mobility Announces Management Promotions: Stacy Hough, VP, Client Services and Jodi Bischoff, VP, Finance
Hough and Bischoff join TRC’s executive teamMILWAUKEE, WI, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRC Global Mobility, Inc. (TRC) is pleased to announce that Stacy Hough, CRP has been promoted to Vice President, Client Services and Jodi Bischoff, CPA has been promoted to Vice President, Finance, effective immediately. Both join TRC’s executive team.
Stacy Hough will work to ensure that TRC delivers an outstanding customer experience, building strong client partnerships while helping to plan department strategy and goals. She will also ensure that new TRC clients are implemented effectively and efficiently and serve as an executive-level liaison to TRC clients.
“Stacy is valued contributor, whose deep industry experience and skill set allow her to support multiple departments within TRC while engaging effectively with our clients”, said Sean Lickver, CEO. “She has earned the trust and respect of TRC’s executive team, her co-workers, and most importantly, our clients.”
Hough has more than 15 years of global mobility experience. She joined TRC in 2017 and previously served as Director, Client Relations.
Jodi Bischoff will assume primary responsibility for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the company. This includes direct responsibility for accounting, payroll processing, financial statement preparation, forecasting and budgeting, auditing, and strategic planning.
“Jodi has demonstrated strong technical and leadership skills. She is continually working to improve processes while empowering and encouraging her team. Her “can do” attitude and desire to execute projects to the highest standard are invaluable,” said Lickver.
Before joining TRC as Director of Accounting in 2019, Bischcoff spent over 15 years working in the long-term care industry in financial management roles. She most recently served as the Assistant Corporate Controller for Fortis Management Group where she managed the finances of 65 nursing homes.
Lickver added, “Both Jodi and Stacy are outstanding strategic leaders, thinkers and innovators and I am thrilled to add them to TRC’s executive team. Each contributes to our collective success and we are fortunate to have them both on our team.”
About TRC Global Mobility
TRC Global Mobility is the only 100% employee-owned relocation management company. As owners, TRC employees go the extra mile in developing creative solutions for clients and delivering outstanding service to relocating employees. TRC brings clients over 30 years of experience, a flat, transparent organization and an independent structure that supports fresh ideas and customized solutions. Visit TRC at trcglobalmobility.com.
