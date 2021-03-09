Maryland Energy Administration Awards $1.6 Million for Parking Lot Solar Upgrades - 8 Parking Canopies; 35 EV Chargers

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) announced $1.6 million to build eight new solar parking canopies, with 35 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, that are expected to generate 4,520,000 kWh of clean, renewable energy annually; or enough energy to power more than 370 Maryland homes for a year. Funding for this project is made possible by the MEA Parking Lot Solar PV Canopy with EV Charger Grant (aka Solar Canopy Program), which is funded by the Strategic Energy Investment Fund.

The Solar Canopy Program supports the design and construction of solar canopies over parking lots and garages, providing a dual use for the land and expanding solar energy generation in developed areas. Solar canopies provide vehicles shelter in inclement weather, keep vehicles cool in the summer, and generate localized clean and renewable electricity, which decreases demand on the electrical grid during peak demand.

“Installation of solar canopies over existing parking lots provides a dual use for the land; parking and energy generation,” began Dr. Mary Beth Tung, MEA Director. “Developing solar generation on parking infrastructure reduces energy losses in the transmission lines, and reduces the need to develop solar on undeveloped or agricultural land.”

Fort Apartments, LLC, located in Baltimore, will use their $300,000 grant to help purchase and install a 640 kW-dc solar canopy to place over their parking garage at 1215 E. Fort Avenue. This project will also bring four new Level 2 EV chargers to the complex.

K&S Longmeadow, LLC will use their $300,000 grant to construct a 727.2 kW-dc solar canopy over the parking lot at 19224 Longmeadow Road in Hagerstown on a commercial building they rent. The project will include four Level 2 EV chargers and K&S Longmeadow will purchase all of the electrical energy produced by this project from CTR Power LLC through a Power Purchase Agreement.

SPH Solutions LLC will use their $227,520 to construct a 370.2 kW-dc solar canopy over the northern parking lot at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney. The project will include four Level 2 EV chargers and one Level 3 EV charger. The school will purchase all of the electrical energy produced by this project from SPH Solutions LLC through a Power Purchase Agreement. SPH Solutions previously installed two other solar arrays at the high school.

Since 2014, the Solar Canopy Program has added 20,525 kW of solar generation to the state (generating about 26,000,000 kWh of energy every year) and added 86 additional EV chargers. All current MEA funded Solar Canopy Projects require at least four Level 2 or Level 3 EV chargers to be installed either in, or adjacent to the solar canopy. A full list of the FY21 grantees, visit us online to learn more about this program.