Truth & Liberty Coalition a Resource for Truth in the Public Square
The Truth & Liberty Coalition organization offers a variety of programs, tools and resources to be able to focus on key social issues.
Educating people of faith to engage in public affairs is important for maintaining biblical values in our society,””WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO , UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado established to educate, unify and mobilize believers in Jesus Christ to stand for truth in the public square.
— according to Richard Harris, T&L Executive Director
“Educating people of faith to engage in public affairs is important for maintaining biblical values in our society,” according to Richard Harris, T&L Executive Director.
“The Truth and Liberty Coalition is becoming one of the most influential groups not only in the conservative Christian sphere, but in America as a whole. Their information is vetted thoroughly as are the guests who they interview, which results in valuable information. I strongly endorse their podcast to Americans all over the nation, whether you are a Christian or not,” said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) William G. Boykin.
Established in 2019 by Andrew Wommack, founder of the Andrew Wommack Ministries, and other Christian leaders the organization offers a variety of programs, tools and resources to be able to focus on key social issues.
“We find often that churches and pastors don’t know where to start,” said a T&L official. “Our goal is to educate our audience and connect them with resources and organizations across the nation to help them impact their own spheres of influence.”
Every Monday T&L offers a live cast at 6pm MST/8PM EST. Viewers and listeners can get cultural analysis and biblical insight from Christian leaders.
Recent speakers have included:
Mark Gonzales, Founder of the Hispanic Prayer Network
Alex McFarland, speaker, writer and advocate for Christian apologetics
Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin, USA
Former Congressman Bob McEwen
Renowned historian, David Barton
Best-selling author, Bill Federer
CEO of Alliance Defending Freedom, Michael Farris
President of FRC, Tony Perkins
T&L has made the audio podcast available on Spotify, Apple Podcast, or Google Play Podcast. You can also watch on the Southwest and Rocky Mountain regions of the Christian Television Network.
T&L’s blogs and “Action Alerts” allow for subscribers to understand the issues and provide steps in making their voices heard.
There is also a “24/7 News Feed” with news and op-eds from a variety of sources all in one place that is updated every 15 minutes.
“The Truth and Liberty Coalition provides just what Americans have been looking for: Practical tools to impact our culture. Every week they present an exciting interactive webcast connecting concerned citizens with leading conservative thinkers and activists. Their website is a treasure trove of resources. It equips those who love our Country with the instruments needed for, ‘such a time as this.’ The Truth and Liberty Coalition is helping all of us to make a real difference in this precious cause: liberty,” said Fmr. Cong. Bob McEwen.
The “Research Center” on the website is a practical resource to use when wanting to learn more about social issues. Currently, viewers will find a host of helpful tools for voting, as well as information on election integrity, COVID-19, Right-to-Life, religious liberty, the Constitution and more. Also available are manuals and training to start a “Community Impact Team,” and how to run for office as a Christian Conservative. Conservative jobs are also found on the site.
“We see a Church unengaged in the public square because we have been conditioned to believe there is a disconnect between the secular and sacred. There is not. We have been commissioned to bring Heaven to this earth, to its people – every tribe and tongue,” according to the T&L website.
The organization offers exceptionally low-cost membership and accepts donations.
# # #
Learn more about Truth & Liberty Coalition: T&L provides 10 versions of Prayer Guides designed to enhance devotionals related to government and other officials, church or small groups, families and others. These guides can be downloaded at https://truthandliberty.net/prayer-guides/. You can find the organization on Facebook. Twitter. Instagram. YouTube.
Michael Perini
Truth & Liberty Coalition
+1 719-651-5943
newstruthlibertycoalition@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter