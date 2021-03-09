32 Million People and Restaurants, can they work it out?
Everyone gets hungry and no one should be excluded!BALTIMORE , MARYLAND, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAB Street – Food Allergy and Gluten-free, proudly announces their continued commitment to keep listing restaurants, bakeries, hotels and more that support the food allergy and/or gluten free community. A community of 32 million food allergy people in the United States alone, with adding just one person the restaurant outings than becomes 64 million people. A dynamic business directory totaling over 4000 and growing, which is always on the lookout to had more that qualify to be in the directory, for not every restaurant or bakery does!
Tabstreet.com offers a free basic listing to the businesses that qualify. “When tabstreet.com was started, I never thought I could find even 30 listings, so happy to know that 4000 has been reached and there is still a long list that is waiting to be entered” from the founder. So, we are looking for listings that support the food allergy and gluten free community with information on their respective websites. By having a listing created it provides the possibility in opportunities to show people the work that has been done to include everyone and attract more customers.
“Promoting restaurants that go above and beyond in promoting food allergy and/or gluten free information on their website is particularly important. We help families, co-workers, students, and many others, find places that have the information to research for their needs. They can search by food allergy(ies) or gluten free, city, or RADIUS. At TAB Street we ONLY lists business that have the information listed on their respective websites.” Says the company’s spokesperson.
Imagine, traveling to a vacation spot or going away for business and you need to know where food allergy and gluten-free places are, or even for date night – if found in that area it’s all a listing (or soon to be) on tabstreet.com, “Users can use the RADIUS solution to locate the listings nearest to them, or up to 100 miles away. Even on the highway traveling!” from the founder. Our future on the website includes enhanced listings, deals, events, and specials. Users can even get turn-by-turn directions on the site.
Just as so many restaurants, bakeries, cafes and more have been affected by the pandemic, so have we, aiming to stay strong and revamp and rebuild along with many others. So, if you believe your establishment qualifies, and you want to get listed, let us know!
