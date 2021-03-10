Fox News LA Weather Anchor Maria Quiban Whitesell new book You Can't Do It Alone helping millions across the country
Fox News LA Weather Anchor and host Maria Quiban Whitesell's new book You Can't Do It Alone helping those who have lost a loved one and how to get thru it
remember the Serenity Prayer… God, grant me the Serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the Courage to accept the things I can, and the Wisdom to know the difference.”LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YOU CAN’T DO IT ALONE:
— Maria Quiban Whitesell
A Widow’s Journey Through Loss, Grief, and Life After
By Maria Quiban Whitesell with Lauren Schneider, LCSW
When faced with her husband Sean Whitesell’s terminal diagnosis, FOX LA’s morning meteorologist Maria Quiban Whitesell found herself lost. While having to put a smile on her face every day in front of millions on LA’s popular morning show, Good Day LA, no one had a clue the kind of personal toll she was taking on at home. How does one face something like this? Especially in public. From having to explain the trauma to their young son, to responding to inappropriate questions, and dealing with the day-to-day through her husband’s harrowing treatments, death and life after, Maria was caught unprepared.
After dealing with her own grief, Maria now offers the book she wishes she had when Sean was diagnosed, for anyone to deal with any loss. In her forthcoming book, YOU CAN’T DO IT ALONE: A Widow’s Journey Through Loss, Grief, and Life After (on sale NOW ; Hachette Books, Paperback; $16.99; ISBN: 9780738285948), Maria teams up with licensed clinical social worker Lauren Schneider to provide readers with a roadmap for dealing with illness, death, and grief. YOU CAN’T DO IT ALONE offers a welcoming and supportive guide to healing, helping to:
· Discuss a serious diagnosis in an honest, clear manner
· Regain control over your life when it feels like chaos
· Find your own support group
· Deal with memories, family and friends
· Balance work, caregiving, and parenting
About the Authors:
Maria Quiban Whitesell greets millions of Los Angeles viewers daily each morning as FOX11's meteorologist. The Whitesell family, including Maria, her late husband Sean, and his brother Patrick, are among the big entertainment families in Hollywood, and Sean was a writer and producer for television shows including HBO’s Oz, Fox’s House, and AMC’s The Killing.
YOU CAN’T DO IT ALONE
A Widow’s Journey Through Loss, Grief, and Life After
By Maria Quiban Whitesell with Lauren Schneider, LCSW
Hachette Go
/ Paperback Original / 304 pages
ISBN-13: 9780738285948
"Maria shares her path to balancing grief with the happy memories of her beloved husband. Her emotional journey will amaze you."
—Mehmet Oz, MD, Emmy Award-winning host, The Dr. Oz Show, and surgeon
“This book is healing and helpful, heartbreaking and uplifting, but ultimately it’s validation of our resilience. Maria’s lessons will help anyone facing disease.”
—Leeza Gibbons, Emmy Award-winning television personality and New York Times bestselling author
“Maria through her own very personal experience gives us all a glimpse and model for resiliency. She beautifully brings the reader back to a truth that those of us who work with the human being know vividly: you cannot do it alone.”
—Dr. Drew Pinsky, media personality, author, board-certified physician
“Maria has written an honest and beautiful accounting of her heartbreaking journey and how to find hope, comfort and healing in the face of the unthinkable tragedy. Thank you, Maria, for sharing this story that will undoubtedly help countless others to weather such storms and ultimately lead back to love... and, yes, to sunnier days. You are an inspiration!”
—Danica McKellar, actress (The Wonder Years, Hallmark movies) and New York Times bestselling author of Kiss My Math
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here