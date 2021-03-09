Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Equatorial Guinea explosions demise toll rises to 98, well being ministry says

Nearly 100 people have been confirmed dead after the blasts at a military base in the Central African country over the weekend, the country’s health ministry said Tuesday.

The blasts in the port city of Bata on Sunday killed 98 people and injured another 615, according to the government’s latest count.

More than 60 people have been pulled out from rubble at the site of the explosion by the fire service and other agencies, authorities said.

Around half of those wounded have been discharged from hospital while the rest are still being treated.

Resident Carmen Alebeso told CNN she was in her car when the first blast happened at around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday.

“It was a very big noise and everyone got out of their cars and we were all in shock. We saw the typical image of an atomic bomb in front of us. It was a confusing and desperate situation, people were shouting and crying,” she said.

All the buildings in the area were completely destroyed, and bodies were still being pulled out…

