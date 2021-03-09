BMW CCA Foundation Fights Hunger, Provides Glimpse into the Past
Feeding the Community and the Love of BMWsGREER, SC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help those needing assistance, the BMW CCA Foundation Museum is partnering with the Greer Community Ministries. By bringing containerized food to the Museum, visitors will receive a heavily discounted admission and the food will go to a good cause – helping the hungry.
The Greer Community Ministries aids those needing food and clothing. They also run a Meals on Wheels service to over 350 homes daily. And they share their food with other food organizations to help those needing a hand.
The BMW CCA Foundation has the mission of Saving History and Saving Lives. The Foundation houses over 75,000 BMW items and is the largest archive outside of Munich, Germany, the BMW AG headquarters. They save lives through the Street Survival program, a teen driving program that has taught almost 30,000 teens to be better drivers. Teens learn advanced car handling skills and prepare for emergencies by driving with increased awareness and gain techniques to help in unusual circumstances.
The current museum exhibition, called GENESIS: BMW From the Beginning, has the most comprehensive collection of older BMW cars and motorcycles in the US, including the oldest known BMW car in the US, along with many pre-war and post-war vehicles. Admission to the Museum will be reduced to $5 for anybody over 6 years old. The exhibit is open M-F 9:00 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Sat. 10 a.m. -3 p.m.
For more specifics on the Bring a Bag program, click: https://bmwccafoundation.org/bring-a-bag-feed-the-community-and-your-love-of-bmws/?goal=0_e278d3ec5a-65fffb5d5a-36840577
For more information on the GENESIS exhibit click: https://bmwccafoundation.org/genesis-virtual-tour/
