Who Celebrated the Inaugural Supermarket Employee Day?

Mar 9, 2021

By Leslie Sarasin, President and CEO, FMI

Two weeks ago, the food industry held the first-ever Supermarket Employee Day—a celebration designed to recognize employees at every level for the work they do to feed families and enrich lives. Like any good celebration planner, we sent out invitations, set up a festive ambience and hoped our guests would arrive. The celebration we witnessed far exceeded our expectations.

Nearly every type and level of FMI membership participated in our inaugural event, including retail, wholesale, associate, university and college, and international members. Additionally, state associations, trade association partners and even local governments joined in the appreciation-fest. Here are just a few examples of some of the celebrations we witnessed:

Thank you for all you did to make the inaugural Supermarket Employee Day a smashing success. Plans for next year’s celebration are under way, and it is not TOO soon TO mark your calendars for 2.22.22!