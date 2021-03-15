We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Miami, Florida
We Insure is an attractive independent insurance model because we provide full support in operations, technology and marketing.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Fortress Financial Group.
Owners Michael Stone and Joseph Arbolaez have more than 35 years of insurance industry experience combined, including property and casualty, life, health and disability specialties. The Miami businessmen are active members of West Kendall Baptist Hospital Community Business Partners and the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
“As we look to expand our current practice, We Insure will allow us to focus more on our clients’ property and casualty needs,” says Stone.
“We Insure is an attractive independent insurance model because we provide full support in operations, technology and marketing,” adds We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger. “In doing so, the franchise partners can focus on providing superior service to their customers and growing those relationships.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 160 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
