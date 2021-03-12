We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in St. Augustine, Florida
I’ve witnessed a culture of sharing and growth at We Insure, and a unique ability to offer clients more choice, which leads to better coverage, rates and premiums.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure - Rhodes Insurance Agency.
Owner Mike Rhodes has more than 20 years of lending experience, working closely with office teams to help deliver products to consumers in Florida and throughout the Southeast. Rhodes recently obtained licenses for property and casualty insurance as well as health and life insurance.
“I’ve witnessed a culture of sharing and growth at We Insure, and a unique ability to offer clients more choice, which leads to better coverage, rates and premiums,” says Rhodes. “The culture and product offering met my needs for unlimited potential to grow — and of my future clients to have unlimited choices from one agent.”
“We Insure has built strong relationships with all of the top insurance carriers, which enables our franchise partners to get immediate access to excellent rates,” explains Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger." This is an incredible advantage when you’re a new insurance agency.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 160 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
