Marktech Introduces New Generation of SWIR Emitters
“This is a significant milestone in the evolution of Short Wave Infrared Emitter technology,” said a spokesperson for Marktech.LATHAM, NEW YORK, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LATHAM, NY—Feb. 9, 2021—Marktech Optoelectronics, one of the world’s leading optoelectronics engineering, design, manufacturing and test facilities, today announced the introduction of its new series of short wavelength infrared (SWIR) Emitters. This next generation of SWIR Emitters offers ranges of 1040nm to 1650 nm, with increased power output of up to 2X with better reliability and lifetime than the company’s previous SWIR devices. SWIR is a relative new product technology. Due to its higher wavelengths, it allows the designer to detect materials ranging from water to glucose and agricultural products, among many examples.
“This is a significant milestone in the evolution of SWIR Emitter technology,” said a spokesperson for Marktech. “Each increase in range, coupled with advances in power output, leads to new and innovative use cases for the devices.”
The unique light produced by SWIR imaging can be put to work in electronic board inspection, surveillance, anti-counterfeiting and more. Among the target industries for SWIR devices are medical, industrial, agriculture, communications, security, and wearables. Marktech offers its series of SWIR emitters and compatible detectors through Digi-Key.
Marktech is one of a few limited manufacturers SWIR Emitters in these ranges. The company’s standard product offering includes both through-hole and surface mount packages. Higher wavelength ranges up to 3000nm are available as well. In addition to standard series of products, Marktech offers custom packages with options such as various wavelengths, emitters and detectors in the same header or assemblies. Marktech is able to work with clients to develop a custom wafer / die that meets the parameters of a specific application.
For more information, visit https://marktechopto.com/marktech-emitters/swir-emitters/
About Marktech Optoelectronics
Marktech Optoelectronics is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of UV, visible, near-infrared, and short wavelength infrared (SWIR) emitters and detectors. The company also creates materials such as Si Photodetector wafers, chips and InP epiwafers. Marktech’s expert optoelectronic application engineering team with 35+ years of experience assist customers in defining, developing, and producing the optimal solutions to the customer’s application requirements. Marktech can design custom components and assemblies, working with manufacturers of any size to optimize the performance of customers' applications. Marktech's extensive support capabilities include onsite labs with state-of-the-art equipment. The Marktech team has deep test and validation capabilities for all optical and electrical parameters. In addition to Marktech's own sensor line, they are a Cree Solutions Provider for high-brightness LED products and materials.
