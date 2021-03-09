Award winning duo Raj&Pablo are signed to Dash Radio / Rukus Ave, the world’s #1 listened to South Asian radio station
AWARD WINNING ASIAN HOSTS ARE ‘COMING TO AMERICA’ ON DASH RADIOLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning duo Raj&Pablo join the world’s #1 listened to South Asian radio station
Raj&Pablo are the latest radio luminaries to join the world’s most talked about South Asian radio station and podcast network, Rukus Avenue Radio. Raj&Pablo have worked in UK and South Asian media for over two decades and have been involved in every aspect, both backstage and in the limelight.
Raj&Pablo have interviewed the biggest Bollywood stars including illustrious names like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Raj&Pablo were announced winners in the “Best In Media” category at the British Indian Awards in 2014. In 2018, they were recognized at the Asian Achievers Awards. Some of their interviews exclusively for Rukus Avenue Radio include Dino Morea, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sukriti & Prakriti Kakar, Kanika Kapoor, Asha Bhosle and many more.
“Rukus Avenue Radio is exactly where we want to be,” say Raj&Pablo. “We had a clear picture of our next adventure and if by magic the forces brought us together - time to put the Raj&Pablo into RUKUS!”
Rukus Avenue Music Group, North America’s first South Asian record label founded in 1996, partnered with DJ Skee and Dash Radio to launch North America’s first mainstream South Asian radio station and podcast network, Rukus Avenue Radio in April 2019. The station, based out of Dash Radio’s West Hollywood studios on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, reached over 30 million unique listeners last year with an average monthly listenership of 3.1 million. Raj&Pablo will also be covering the stars and glamour of Hollywood, from the Oscars to the Grammy's and much more.
“This is a significant achievement for Rukus Avenue Radio,” says Sammy Chand, CEO of Rukus Avenue. “We have long revered the work of Raj&Pablo, and their show coming to our network addresses an area of programming our growing fanbase wants to hear.”
Designed for anyone with an affinity for South Asian culture, Rukus Avenue Radio listeners can expect to be entertained, inspired and informed. Boasting over 100 original shows and podcasts hosted by some of the world’s most prominent South Asian music artists, DJs, journalists, comedians, activists and influencers, Rukus Avenue Radio offers something for everyone.
Listeners have round-the-clock access to world-class hosts and opportunities to engage in compelling and timely conversations about various topics such as wellness, feminism, politics, relationships, business and LGBTQ issues, to name a few.
Rukus Avenue Radio can be listened to 24-7 through the Dash Radio app available on iOS and Android, as well as on the Dash Radio platform at DashRadio.com completely free-of charge and commercial-free. Dash Radio was created in 2014 by world-renowned DJ Skee (Scott Keeney) and is currently the world’s largest all-original digital broadcaster, with over 80 curator-championed stations and a monthly audience of over 10 million listeners.
"Dash has always been successful focusing on often overlooked genres,” says Dash Radio Founder and CEO DJ Skee. “The potential for Rukus Avenue and the music of India is massive with an underserved market ripe for premium live audio content.”
For Rukus Avenue Radio’s official web site, visit www.rukusavenueradio.com
For more about Raj&Pablo visit www.therajandpablo.com
About Dash Radio
Dash Radio features 400+ shows across 75+ stations featuring talent including Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, Oscar De La Hoya, Monsters Of Rock, & the Isaac Hayes & Rick James estates. It also features special seasonal pop-up stations, including the Michael Jackson Diamond Celebration pop-up celebrating the 60th birthday of Michael Jackson in conjunction with Cirque Du Soleil. On the programming side, NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp and Hip-Hop Icon Too Short are joining the Dash Radio family with weekly shows.
Dash Radio has over 40 distribution outlets including deals in place that put Dash inside almost every new connected vehicle. Dash is also available via home speakers including Amazon Echo, SONOS, & Google Home, as well as Pluto TV, Chrome, Fire Stick, Apple TV, and more. Dash operates a flagship Los Angeles storefront studio at the DREAM Hollywood and is now available inside every DREAM Hotel room.
