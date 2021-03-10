We Insure Announces Partnership with Fortress Family Office and McDirmit Davis, Opens New Agency in Orlando
High-touch service and the ability to provide a vision for the entire portfolio is playing an increasingly important role in every aspect of investment advisory services.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance company, announced today a partnership with wealth management and investment firm Fortress Wealth Group and McDirmit Davis CPAs to expand their service offerings to include property, vehicle, business insurance through the newly created Fortress Insurance Services.
— John Ledford, Agency Owner
Fortress Insurance Services is a division of Fortress Family Office, led by CEO John Ledford. Its sister company, Fortress Wealth Group, is a privately-owned SEC registered investment advisory firm with over $250 million in assets and clients all over the world. McDirmit Davis is the fourth largest accountancy firm in Central Florida providing assurance and accounting, taxation, consulting and outsourcing.
“High-touch service and the ability to provide a vision for the entire portfolio is playing an increasingly important role in every aspect of investment advisory services,” explains Ledford. “Our clients need someone with a collective mentality, making sure they have the right protections and the right coverages priced fairly. By updating our own commercial policies through We Insure, I know we can bring a lot of value to them.”
“We Insure has built strong relationships with all of the top insurance carriers, which enables our franchise partners to get immediate access to excellent rates,” explains Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger. “That is an incredible advantage when you’re a new insurance agency.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 160 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
