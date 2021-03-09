U.S. Patent Office Allows Patent for Skyworks Aeronautics’ Precision Airdrop System
The Skyworks Aeronautics PAS allows for precise delivery of humanitarian aid and disaster relief
Our goal is to change the world for the better by changing the nature of vertical flight”CHICAGO, IL, U.S.A., March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyworks Aeronautics Corp. has just been notified of the allowance by the U.S. Patent office of the company’s first patent directed to its Precision Airdrop System (the “PAS”). The PAS consists of an airborne vehicle that is capable of delivering a payload to a precise location after being launched from a parent aircraft some distance away. The size of the delivery is extremely flexible and can be scaled for small, medium, or large payloads. In essence, the PAS is a delivery vehicle that transforms from a stowed configuration to a fixed unpowered autorotating wing glider rotorcraft after being dropped from a parent aircraft in the terminal phase of flight. It provides a gentle, precision payload delivery within a radius of 3-meters or less.
— Jack Carter, Director, Skyworks Aeronautics
The PAS is ideal for a range of missions but is particularly well suited for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief scenarios where there is urgent need for supplies but no available infrastructure to support aircraft cargo deliveries. Unlike aid being delivered by parachute which can be blown long distances by wind, the PAS uses wind speed and wind direction to make real time flight adjustments to maintain a 3-meter landing accuracy.
The PAS can also support efficient cargo deliveries to rural areas without the need for the hub and spoke multi-airport logistics of today’s cargo deliveries.
An additional advantage of the PAS is that the fixed wing glider portion of the flight provides an opportunity for significant standoff distance without reducing the accuracy of the cargo delivery. This standoff could be useful for the delivery of supplies to military forces in contested environments.
“Agile, affordable precision in both contested and uncontested environments with limited infrastructure is the coin of the realm in today’s dynamic operating environment,” stated Skyworks Aeronautics Co-Executive Director, Brig. Gen. (Ret) John Michel.
“We are very pleased that Skyworks Aeronautics' gyroplane technology can provide a quick and inexpensive solution to disaster situations where all other supply routes are inoperative. Our goal is to change the world for the better by changing the nature of vertical flight.” states Skyworks Aeronautics Director, Jack Carter.
About Skyworks Aeronautics
Skyworks Aeronautics is the world leader in gyronautics, the study and design of sustained autorotative flight represented by the company’s gyroplane technology. Skyworks Aeronautics has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained in an effort to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, defense, and border protection to literally changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks Aeronautics’ goal is to change the nature of vertical flight. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks Aeronautics team, visit www.Skyworks-Aero.com
Steve G. Stevanovich
Skyworks Aeronautics Corp.
+1 312-809-1076
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn