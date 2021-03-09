CHOROIDEREMIA RESEARCH FOUNDATION FUNDS RESEARCH TO UNDERSTAND RETINAL NERVE CELL DEGENERATION IN VISION LOSS DISEASES

Jasleen Jolly, MSc, DPHil

Dr. Jasleen Jolly receives the Ricketts Family Research Award to Investigate Rare Inherited Retinal Disorders

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Choroideremia Research Foundation (CRF) is pleased to announce the recipient of the Ricketts Family Research Award is Jasleen Jolly, MSc, DPHil, Clinical Research Fellow at the University of Oxford in Oxford, United Kingdom.
In Dr. Jolly’s proposal, The Visual Brain in the Presence of Visual Field Loss due to Genetic Eye Disease including Choroideremia (CHM), her novel research will focus on nerve cell degeneration that occurs in patients with CHM. Using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Dr. Jolly will visualize nerve cell deterioration in patients with inherited retinal disorders (specifically CHM and Stargardt’s disease). She will then compare these results to the MRI results of individuals without a retinal disorder. This study should also generate new hypotheses for future development of research projects.

“We are excited to support Dr. Jolly’s work, a researcher new to the CRF, and hope her results provide answers to fundamental questions about the degenerative process in CHM,” said Neal Bench, CRF board president.

For more information about all research studies the CRF supports, please visit curechm.org/research/

###

Kathleen Wagner
Choroideremia Research Foundation Inc
+1 800-210-0233
kathiwagner@curechm.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

CHOROIDEREMIA RESEARCH FOUNDATION FUNDS RESEARCH TO UNDERSTAND RETINAL NERVE CELL DEGENERATION IN VISION LOSS DISEASES

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kathleen Wagner
Choroideremia Research Foundation Inc
+1 800-210-0233 kathiwagner@curechm.org
Company/Organization
Choroideremia Research Foundation Inc
23 E Brundreth St
Springfield, Massachusetts, 01109
United States
+1 8002100233
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Choroideremia Research Foundation's mission is to raise funds in support of scientific research leading to a treatment or cure of Choroideremia, a hereditary retinal-degenerative disease that causes blindness; to educate people affected by the disease; and to inform the public.

More From This Author
CHOROIDEREMIA RESEARCH FOUNDATION FUNDS RESEARCH TO UNDERSTAND RETINAL NERVE CELL DEGENERATION IN VISION LOSS DISEASES
CHOROIDEREMIA RESEARCH FOUNDATION SEEKS TO UNDERSTAND A DISEASE SIMILAR TO RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA CAUSING VISION LOSS
CHOROIDEREMIA RESEARCH FOUNDATION INVITES PROPOSALS FOR THE ANNUAL RANDY WHEELOCK RESEARCH AWARD
View All Stories From This Author