CHOROIDEREMIA RESEARCH FOUNDATION FUNDS RESEARCH TO UNDERSTAND RETINAL NERVE CELL DEGENERATION IN VISION LOSS DISEASES

Jasleen Jolly, MSc, DPHil

Dr. Jasleen Jolly receives the Ricketts Family Research Award to Investigate Rare Inherited Retinal Disorders

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Choroideremia Research Foundation (CRF) is pleased to announce the recipient of the Ricketts Family Research Award is Jasleen Jolly, MSc, DPHil, Clinical Research Fellow at the University of Oxford in Oxford, United Kingdom.

In Dr. Jolly’s proposal, The Visual Brain in the Presence of Visual Field Loss due to Genetic Eye Disease including Choroideremia (CHM), her novel research will focus on nerve cell degeneration that occurs in patients with CHM. Using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Dr. Jolly will visualize nerve cell deterioration in patients with inherited retinal disorders (specifically CHM and Stargardt’s disease). She will then compare these results to the MRI results of individuals without a retinal disorder. This study should also generate new hypotheses for future development of research projects.

“We are excited to support Dr. Jolly’s work, a researcher new to the CRF, and hope her results provide answers to fundamental questions about the degenerative process in CHM,” said Neal Bench, CRF board president.

