WBCSD launches Carbon Transparency Pathfinder
CircularTree part of new initiative to decarbonize industry through data transparencyBERLIN, GERMANY, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) has launched the Value Chain Carbon Transparency Pathfinder, a new initiative to enable widescale exchange of primary, carbon emissions data. CircularTree (Member of iPoint Group) has been invited to join the initiative as an innovation member, based on its successful completion of the CarbonBlock pilot project with Porsche AG, BASF, and Motherson, supported by Europe’s largest open innovation platform STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play.
To reach net zero emissions before 2050, businesses from all industries are under pressure to measure, account for, and disclose carbon emissions as a first step to reducing them. But measuring carbon and other greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across product value chains is challenging. The Carbon Transparency Pathfinder presents a new cross-value chain initiative to define and accelerate credible, verified primary emission data exchange. As set out in the Pathfinder’s Mission Paper, “Through the sharing and exchange of comparable and verified product-level primary emissions data, companies will be able to improve and accelerate decarbonization efforts, playing their part in ensuring there is a real chance to meet the Paris Agreement targets.”
WBCSD invites businesses, standard setting bodies, technology experts and decarbonization initiatives to join the Carbon Transparency Pathfinder and its growing network working to develop a unique, ambitious model to decarbonize industry through data transparency. The startup CircularTree was founded in 2018 to make it simpler and safer for organizations to tackle their responsibilities along the supply chain by leveraging cutting-edge technologies like Blockchain. CircularTree’s award-winning solution CarbonBlock offers every player in the value chain the opportunity to make use of one common tool to track data which can be integrated on the existing IT landscape and be scaled easily. “With our participation in the Carbon Transparency Pathfinder, we want to contribute our expertise in building a technical infrastructure that will enable all businesses to advance the transparent and safe exchange of emissions data,” states Gunther Walden, co-founder and CEO of CircularTree. “Driven by the question how today’s technology can contribute to securing a sustainable world for future generations, I strongly believe that sustainability doesn’t work without transparency, which is becoming the new paradigm for conducting responsible business,” Joerg Walden, strategic advisor and co-founder of CircularTree as well as CEO and founder of iPoint-systems, emphasizes. “Adopting existing and emerging technologies like AI, IoT, blockchain, and big data analytics, which provide the necessary data transparency, will play a decisive role in accelerating the decarbonization of industry across value chains. Therefore, I am thrilled that CircularTree has been invited to join the WBCD’s Value Chain Carbon Transparency Pathfinder initiative as an innovation member to enable the widespread exchange of carbon emissions data and thus contribute to decarbonizing industry through data transparency.”
Learn more about WBCSD’s Carbon Value Chain Transparency Pathfinder here: https://www.wbcsd.org/lnd7T
For a comprehensive view of the Pathfinder's mission and focus, read the Mission Paper here: https://www.wbcsd.org/IgLyA
About CircularTree
CircularTree (Member of iPoint Group) leverages emerging technologies to create new value from information with the goal of making the world a better, more sustainable place. The startup is driven by the question how Blockchain technology can be utilized to facilitate systematic collaboration between and within organizations and at the same time enable them to achieve sustainable and highly efficient supply chains and product life cycles. Further information: www.circulartree.com
Gunther Walden, CEO
CircularTree
+49 172 8989459
gunther@circulartree.com