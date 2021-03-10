Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SUPRMASK, a reusable surgical mask that inactivates microbes upon contact

SUPRMASK is the face mask of the future. An active, reusable surgical mask that lasts.

Be safe ... Anytime, Anywhere, Around Anyone.”
— Rudiger Mees
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, United Kingdom, March 2021: Today SUPRCARE launches its SUPRMASK. The masks are composed of 4 to 6 layers, dependent on the model, and both outer layers are made of a polymer mesh permanently bound to pure silver.

The antimicrobial activity of silver is well proven and extensively documented. Tests performed and published by various research institutes showed silver can also inactivate influenza and coronaviruses, including SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

SUPRMASK (patent pending) forms not only an excellent physical barrier against biological pathogens but also works as an active chemical device, killing viruses and bacteria instantly.

The powerful antimicrobial characteristics keep the SUPRMASK clean and greatly reduce the need for washing. The antimicrobial effect is preserved even after more than 50 washing cycles. Consequently, SUPRMASKs can be used for a very long time creating less waste, knowing that we each month throw away billions of masks.

The masks are very comfortable, soft as silk and very breathable. They were extensively tested at Centexbel and are classified as surgical masks type I to IIR conform the European Directive and British Standard BS EN 14683. SUPRMASKs are CE approved and registered as a Medical Device.

SUPRCARE offers a range of SUPRMASKs in different styles and compositions. You can buy them online at https://www.suprcare.co.uk.

About SUPRCARE, United Kingdom

SUPRCARE (https://www.suprcare.com) is a medical device company with offices in the United Kingdom and Belgium. SUPRCARE’s mission is to help people live a healthier life by developing and commercializing innovative, silver-based products with health benefits.

About Centexbel, Belgium

Centexbel supports the textile and plastic converting industry in their search and development of novel and quality products by offering a series of tools, including specialized tests, flaw analyses, technological and environmental advice, innovation support, information and brainstorming sessions and research projects. Centexbel is accredited for the certification of personal protective equipment. https://www.centexbel.be/en

