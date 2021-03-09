Myanmar protesters trapped in late-night standoff as navy tries to silence unbiased media

Military junta forces had cornered hundreds of people in Sanchaung township, in the country’s biggest city, and threatened to go door to door to hunt them down, Reuters reported. Police fired guns and used stun grenades as protesters sought shelter in nearby buildings.

Local media reported 27 people were arrested in Sanchaung Monday night. CNN could not independently confirm if any protesters were arrested.

The move sparked appeals from the US, UK and United Nations for police and military to allow about 200 barricaded protesters to leave the area. Thousands of people turned out in nearby streets and districts in solidarity and defiance of a nighttime curfew.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, activists said the trapped protesters were able to leave the Sanchuang district after security forces left and a curfew lifted. Military trucks and security forces were seen leaving around 2 a.m. and protesters began exiting after 4 a.m. Volunteers were on standby to give the fleeing…

