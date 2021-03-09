Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mind over Matter

Meditations of the Mind

A book to help people go through life with the help of meditation

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having a calm mind can help one go through life with strength and a positive outlook. Far too many people give up on life due to having a troubled mind, with tragic results, and it is a sad state of affairs all around. Meditation, which is practiced by people from many disciplines and walks of life, can help ease one’s mind. This can be assisted with soothing music, or beautiful images, or in the case of Dorothy Carter’s book, Meditations of the Mind, a collection of poems.

The seventh of 11 children, Dorothy Carter, a retired nurse assistant, grew up in a small town in Arkansas. She loves poetry and has been writing poems and other works since she was fifteen years old. When she found God as a Christian, God gave her the inspiration to write positive and uplifting poetry. She is a mother of two, one of whom was unfortunately taken through violence, the other gave her two beautiful grandchildren. It is her calling in life to keep writing poetry that aims to inspire other people.

The book is a collection of poems which Dorothy Carter wrote not just for the edification of God, but also to serve as an inspiration for people who are looking to clear their mind and find a more positive outlook in life. People have said that they find comfort reading the book, especially before going to bed at night, and that the beautiful poems simply are irresistible to read.

Meditate through poetry now and get your copy today!


