The Scars that Bind
The story of a man whose life was painted by his scarsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not all stories are full of rainbows and butterflies. In many cases, people’s life stories are a mix of laughter and tears, happiness and sadness, comfort and pain, in a multitude of combinations of all of those. But sometimes, the story can be quite tragic, full of darkness and hardships that many will feel no person deserves to have. However, the scars that a person will get from such stories can also turn them into beautiful, strong, and resilient people. And such is the story of Devangeo Hicks, as he has written in his book Life’s Scars and Wisdom.
From the very beginning of his life, Devangeo Hicks experienced hardship and challenges. He was virtually alone in the world—he didn’t know who his real parents were, his beloved grandparents who raised him were gone too soon, and the pain caused by the tragic losses made him feel despair. Unable to cope, he resorted to isolating himself from the world, but slowly, he found strength from the scars inflicted on him, graduating from Grambling State University and was able to write this book as a way to share his experiences.
This book, a catharsis for Hicks, takes the reader through his life and shows not just the challenges and hardships he faced and their negative effects on him, but also how his life got positively changed, even if he didn’t know it at the time. Each roadblock, heartache, pain, and tragedy he underwent, Hicks shared within his book’s pages, hoping to guide the readers how such events can result in something positive that can bind their lives together.
It is a book that anyone going through any hardship will find very relevant in their lives. Get your copy now!
