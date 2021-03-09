In-depth insights for Process Engineers during first Visio P&ID Process Designer International Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- On 17th and 18th February 2021, ITandFactory GmbH hosted the first ever Visio P&ID Process Designer International Conference (VIC 2021). The digital event focused on bringing an in-depth experience of a perfect solution for Process Engineers based on Microsoft Visio.
With partners and customers of Visio P&ID Process Designer (VPID) across the globe, the VIC 2021 was organized in 3 different time zones. 1400+ participants from 49 countries attended the conference – demonstrating the huge interest in a solution for simplified P&ID design worldwide.
The main purpose of VIC 2021 was to act as a platform for industry experts and users to share their own experiences, to learn about the shift of the latest technology in the industry – with keynotes and live-demonstrations of the recent release and emerging trends in the process industry. One highlight was the presentation of ITandFactory’s partner Microsoft. Amit Oberoi, PM Manager, Microsoft, presented how the P&ID tool can leverage the power of Microsoft Visio and help process engineers to increase their productivity by almost 50%. This exclusive presentation was followed by customer sessions, giving an overview on their work with VPID. The focus was on how VPID users have accelerated their day-to-day activities. And how the solution enables them to create smart and intelligent PFDs, P&IDs and deliverables.
Customers appreciate the flexibility of VPID
“Keeping a uniform label and drawing standard through all the organization was mandatory. The Microsoft based approach of VPID allowed the ability to quickly start drawing to our engineers. Database makes it easier to locate desired info and past projects”, said Sílvio Monteiro, Engineering Coordinator at SYSADVANCE,SA.
According to Ted Andersen PhD, Consultant at Morse-Associates Technical Services, Inc “VPID provides accurate documentation of the process design, maintain consistency with equipment counts for purchasing, assure unique and accurate equipment tags needed for construction & operation”.
Further to the customer sessions, ITandFactory’s experts conducted several technical sessions with practical information. Those were actively commented by the attendees in the chat function.
DACH event for VPID planned for Q2/2021
Ajit Joshi, Managing Director of ITandFactory was more than happy with the results: “It was indeed a splendid event with participants joining in from all over the world. Sincere thanks to our customers, who shared their experiences on how VPID has been helping them. Encouraged by the feedback, we will be holding a follow-up conference for our DACH customers & prospects in Q2 of 2021. This event will be in German. We also have a new release of VPID 2021 coming up during this timeframe, so this event will be quite timely.”
A special bonus was offered to all attendees: a trial version complimentary for 7 days was available for download to try out the functionalities and tricks demonstrated during the technical sessions. Furthermore, due to the great feedback and many requests, ITandFactory has made available on-demand sessions of VIC 2021.
About us
ITandFactory GmbH - a fully owned subsidiary of Neilsoft Private Ltd. - is one of the leading providers of complete processing industry solutions based on innovative technologies.
Visio P&ID Process Designer (VPID)
Visio® P&ID Process Designer is a Microsoft Visio®-based solution developed by ITandFactory GmbH for process engineers to transform their ideas quickly into PFDs/P&IDs. Visio® Process Designer adds intelligence, object-oriented database technology, report generation, document management, revision management and improved drawings generation capabilities for enhanced productivity. It is cost effective, user-friendly and very easy to learn for any Microsoft Office user.
More information is available at www.visiopid.com and www.itandfactory.com
Contacts:
Neilsoft Inc.
6830 N. Haggerty Road
Canton, MI 48187
Phone: +1 (734)-459-1100
Daniela Konrad
ITandfactory
+49 6196 9349042
daniela.konrad@itandfactory.com