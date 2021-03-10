PARK HYATT SIEM REAP & LHA SEWING SCHOOL RE-OPENS WITH 2020 HYATT COMMUNITY GRANT AWARD
Park Hyatt Siem Reap Present 2020 Hyatt Community Grant Award to Life and Hope Association (LHA)SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park Hyatt Siem Reap proudly presented a 2020 Hyatt Community Grant Award to the Life and Hope Association (LHA) on 5 March 2021 at Wat Damnak in Siem Reap.
In an early morning ceremony at the Park Hyatt Siem Reap & LHA Sewing School, Park Hyatt Siem Reap General Manager, Stavros Packeiser, awarded the grant cheque to Venerable Lorm Loeurm in front of a small crowd of school teachers, newly enrolled students, LHA volunteers and the Director of Human Resources from Park Hyatt Siem Reap.
The grant was used to reopen the Park Hyatt Siem Reap & LHA Sewing School for the 16th vocational training program after the temporary suspension of the school sewing program due to COVID-19. The funds cover expenses pertaining to the daily operation of the school, including upkeep and maintenance of the facilities and the teacher’s salary. The attendance of the sewing course by students from an impoverished background is only possible by the provision of food and accommodation and along with all expenses pertaining to the Park Hyatt Siem Reap & LHA Sewing School are fully funded by the 5-star hotel in Siem Reap. At the end of the sewing course, students are given sewing machines, a materials starter pack, and in some cases a micro-loan so that they can use their new skills to earn a living well into the future. Some students will have the opportunity for an internship in the housekeeping department at Park Hyatt Siem Reap.
In order to obtain the grant, Park Hyatt Siem Reap needed to demonstrate the excellent work in partnership with LHA that aligns with Hyatt’s Signature Program, RiseHY. The global initiative focuses on supporting opportunity or under-resourced youth. Despite these unusual and challenging times, the management team of Park Hyatt Siem Reap have shown continued commitment to LHA and the drive to get the school reopened truly exemplifies the hotel’s purpose of caring for people in its community so they can be their best.
The relationship between Park Hyatt Siem Reap and the LHA Sewing School has a long history. The school was originally built in 2006 by Venerable Somneng and Venerable Chhoeurn with cooperating funds from Hotel de la Paix and Wat Damnak. Since 2006, the operational expenses for the school and its renovation in 2012 were fully funded by Hotel de la Paix. In 2013, Park Hyatt Siem Reap took over and the hotel has fully funded the school to date.
The mission of Life and Hope Association (LHA) is to improve the quality of lives of those most in need by providing compassionate care, access to education and opportunities to improve future prospects, especially to poor and vulnerable children and to disadvantaged young women.
Today, the core mission of the Park Hyatt Siem Reap & LHA Sewing School is to open doors to new opportunities for women and girls between the ages of 17-35 years old from the surrounding villages in Siem Reap. The school provides sewing skills for a one year period that enables the students to generate sustainable household income with the hope of supporting their families in the future.
All guests checking in at Park Hyatt Siem Reap can opt in to adding US$1 per night as a charitable donation to Park Hyatt Siem Reap & LHA Sewing School with all proceeds going directly to the school. Guests looking to further help this cause can visit the sewing school where they will be able to sponsor a student or make further donations to the school that can truly change a life for the students. For further information, please visit https://www.experienceparkhyattsiemreap.com/park-hyatt-siem-reap-lha-sewing-school/
About Park Hyatt Siem Reap – Park Hyatt Siem Reap is a luxury hotel in Siem Reap that embraces guests with comfort and opulence in each of its 104 luxurious, elegant and spacious rooms and suites. A luxurious home away from home that is strategically located in the heart of the city center, this stylish contemporary retreat adorned with Cambodian art is near the airport, the renowned 12th century ruins of Angkor Wat temple and just a five-minute leisurely walk to the local nightlife scene, Siem Reap Pub Street. Guests are welcomed by warm and inviting five-star service and world-class hospitality. It features sumptuous French and authentic Cambodian food at The Dining Room, refreshing drinks at The Living Room and a delectable array of desserts and light fare at The Glasshouse deli-patisserie. For utmost relaxation and rejuvenation, the hotel has two stunning swimming pools and a selection of invigorating massages and treatments at The Spa. For more information, please visit parkhyattsiemreap.com. Follow Park Hyatt Siem Reap on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitter and tag photos with #ParkHyattSiemReap and #LuxuryIsPersonal.
About Park Hyatt – Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world's premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, world-renowned artwork and design, rare and immersive culinary experiences, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs. There are currently 45 Park Hyatt hotels in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Bangkok, Beaver Creek, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Busan, Canberra, Changbaishan, Carlsbad, Chennai, Chicago, Doha, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Hangzhou, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jeddah, Kyoto, Maldives, Mallorca, Melbourne, Mendoza, Milan, Moscow, New York, Ningbo, Niseko, Paris, Saigon, Sanya, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Siem Reap, St. Kitts, Suzhou, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto (under renovation), Vienna, Washington, D.C., Zanzibar, and Zurich. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.
