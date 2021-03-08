Schwank Implores State to Provide Berks Specific Vaccine Distribution Plan

Reading − March 8, 2021 − In a letter to Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam, State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district) asked that Berks County officials and residents be provided with an update specific to Berks regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our county is not receiving COVID-19 vaccines at the same rate as our neighboring counties, and we need to know why,” Schwank said. “Our residents are just as important as other Pennsylvanians and the state needs to be more transparent about vaccine allotments – when we can expect them and how they will be distributed.”

The letter is attached.

-30-