For Immediate Release:

March 8, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Elida Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ashtabula Northwest Ambulance District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Belmont Area 16 Workforce Development Board 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Martins Ferry City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Clinton Village of Martinsville 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Columbiana Columbiana County Career and Technology Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga Alla Kolkin, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Citizens Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Citizens Academy East IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Citizens Academy Southeast IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga Valley Career Center IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lakeshore Intergenerational School (LIS) IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Connections Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stonebrook Montessori IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Village Preparatory School - Willard IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Village Preparatory School - Woodland Hills Campus IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Village Preparatory School Cliffs IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Defiance Northeastern Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Erie Edison Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin Columbus Humanities Arts and Technology Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cornerstone Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Everest High School 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Grace S. Lee, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Great River Connections Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hamilton Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Louis R. Polster, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 North Columbus Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 South Columbus Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Geauga Berkshire Local School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Guernsey Village of Quaker City 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2019 Hamilton Diana E. Brinker, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Douglas P. Collins, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Riverside Community School, Inc. IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 University of Cincinnati IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Henry Four County Career Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lawrence Dawson-Bryant Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain Black River Career Prep High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Khalid Akbar, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Lorain Bilingual Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lucas Skyway Career Prep High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Washington Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Madison London City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning Poland Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Marion Ridgedale Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mercer Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Mercer, Van Wert and Paulding Counties 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Montgomery Kettering City School District CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Liberty High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Muskingum Maysville Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Portage Southeast Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Preble Eaton Community School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 National Trail Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Richland Crestview Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Sandusky Lakota Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Canton Harbor High School 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Cascade Career Prep High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Trumbull McDonald Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Vinton Village of Hamden FFR 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Wood Wood County Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.