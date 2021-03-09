Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,710 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

March 8, 2021                                                           

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allen

Elida Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Northwest Ambulance District

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Belmont

Area 16 Workforce Development Board

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Martins Ferry City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Clinton

Village of Martinsville

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Columbiana

Columbiana County Career and Technology Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Alla Kolkin, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Citizens Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Citizens Academy East

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Citizens Academy Southeast

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga Valley Career Center

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lakeshore Intergenerational School (LIS)

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Connections Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stonebrook Montessori

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village Preparatory School - Willard

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village Preparatory School - Woodland Hills Campus

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village Preparatory School Cliffs

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Defiance

Northeastern Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Edison Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Columbus Humanities Arts and Technology Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cornerstone Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Everest High School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Grace S. Lee, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Great River Connections Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Louis R. Polster, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

North Columbus Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

South Columbus Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Berkshire Local School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey

Village of Quaker City

 

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Hamilton

Diana E. Brinker, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Douglas P. Collins, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Riverside Community School, Inc.

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

University of Cincinnati

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Four County Career Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

Dawson-Bryant Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Black River Career Prep High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Khalid Akbar, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Lorain Bilingual Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Skyway Career Prep High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Washington Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Madison

London City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Poland Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Marion

Ridgedale Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mercer

Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Mercer, Van Wert and Paulding Counties

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Kettering City School District

 CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Liberty High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Maysville Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Southeast Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Preble

Eaton Community School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

National Trail Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Crestview Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Lakota Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Canton Harbor High School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Cascade Career Prep High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

McDonald Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Vinton

Village of Hamden

 FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Wood

Wood County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 
                 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

 

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.