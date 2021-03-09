All Sports Television Network Becomes the Home to IFP Pickleball

All Sports enters into deal with International Federation of Pickleball to broadcast matches.

LAS VEGAS, NV, US, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) announces that it has entered into an agreement to broadcast International Federation of Pickleball (IFP) matches. Under the agreement, ALL SPORTS will air IFP sanctioned international, national, and regional tournaments. Additionally, the network plans to broadcast matches held by member organizations throughout the world.

"We are excited to bring pickleball to the American viewing public," stated ALL SPORTS’ President Roger Neal Smith. "Our decision to broadcast the matches addresses two goals that we would like to accomplish. First, airing the matches makes it possible for ALL SPORTS to bring American and world viewers fresh and exciting entertainment without them having to pay for satellite or cable television.

Secondly, I believe that pickleball is a great sport for people of all ages. Exposing it to a broader sector of the public will result in more people both watching and playing the sport. This increased awareness will result in more athletes getting involved, greater competition and increases the possibility of pickleball becoming an Olympic event. We want to be a driving force behind this effort."

“We would like to thank All Sports for the opportunity to provide a world-wide audience quality viewing of pickleball matches, information and instruction,” stated Pat Murphy, President of the IFP. “This will better educate the entire world about pickleball.”

About International Federation of Pickleball (IFP)

The International Federation of Pickleball (IFP), the world governing body of pickleball, was established to perpetuate the development and growth of the sport throughout the world. The IFP’s goal is to introduce pickleball to all nations so that they may embrace the sport as one of their national sports, and ultimately to achieve official recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in order to establish pickleball as an Olympic sport.

The IFP is a non-profit, volunteer organization committed to promoting international play and competition, maintaining the official rules for pickleball, and providing a worldwide code of conduct for pickleball athletes. The IFP focuses its resources on supporting organizations that foster the sport around the world for all ages and ability levels. More information about IFP can be found at www.ifpickleball.org.

