THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, MARCH 9, 2021

H.R. 842 – Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor)

The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor.

The Rule makes in order 19 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here.

Possible Consideration of the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1319 – American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (Rep. Yarmuth – Budget) (Subject to a Rule)