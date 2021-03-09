Meghan and Harry smash the princess story to items (opinion)

In fact, Meghan’s interview put quite a nail in the coffin of the princess fantasy that has been losing steam but still enjoys a remarkable sort of staying power in our society.

The headlines she has generated offer one of the most powerful messages the world could be absorbing on this International Women’s Day.

When Prince Harry’s mother, Diana, married Prince Charles in 1981, 750 million people in 74 countries tuned in to watch on TV. Diana’s largely tragic princess story — including her husband’s infidelity, a painful divorce and death at 36 while being chased by paparazzi — should have taken some of the luster off the popular notion that marrying a handsome prince — or even just marrying — is the ticket to bliss.

American women have certainly started coming to this realization since then: As Rebecca Traister notes in “All the Single Ladies: Unmarried Women and the Rise of an Independent Nation,” in 2009, the majority of American women were single for the first time.

