Equatorial Guinea explosions kill not less than 31, injure a whole lot extra in Bata

More than 400 were injured and many missing under the rubble, the ministry had said after the huge blasts on Sunday.

Resident Carmen Alebeso said the scenes resembled the detonation of an atomic bomb. Alebeso told CNN she was in her car when the first blast happened at around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday.

“It was a very big noise and everyone got out of their cars and we were all in shock. We saw the typical image of an atomic bomb in front of us. It was a confusing and desperate situation, people were shouting and crying,” she said.

All the buildings in the area were completely destroyed, and bodies were still being pulled out of rubble in the area Monday, she added.

Alebeso added that medical aid was not getting to those who needed it the most.

“We have three main hospitals and they were all collapsed. So many people injured, it was awful. People were crying trying to get in to get some treatment. It was a terrifying situation,” she said.

“We ask for the contribution of blood…

