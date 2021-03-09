Hong Kong Star Ferry transformed right into a luxurious yacht

Hong Kong (CNN) — The Star Ferry is one of Hong Kong’s most affordable attractions. But the Star Ferry yacht is another story.

The iconic boats, which transport locals and tourists alike between Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, have long been one of the city’s most famous symbols — and popular photo ops.

Only one of these ferries has ever been sold into private hands, and it has since been converted into a yacht. That yacht is now up for sale, giving the general public a look at what became of this beloved vessel.

Named Golden Star, it went up for sale in 2011 after one of the city’s cross-harbor ferry lines (between the neighborhoods of Hung Hom and Wan Chai) was discontinued amid expansion of the MTR subway.

Normally, the front of a Star Ferry is packed with commuters. Courtesy Ocean Expeditions

The man who bought it — he does not wish to reveal his name and uses an intermediary to respond to the press — is reportedly a Hong Kong native who had a deep, nostalgic connection to the…