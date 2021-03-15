FUZZY LOGIX AND CRD GLOBAL FORM A STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO ADVANCE ESG INVESTING
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fuzzy Logix, Inc., the creators of FastINDX™ - a leading Index management platform, and a provider of AI/analytics solutions in FinTech, and CRD Global - a leading consultancy on sustainable investing and driving social change today announce a multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate data-backed, socially responsible investing.
— Michael Muyot, CEO of CRD Global
The companies began collaborating in late 2019, and the partnership has grown considerably since then. Under this strategic alliance, which may later be expanded to additional participants, the companies expect to deliver on the following three pillar plan:
1. Development of accurate Sustainability Reports (SUSTCO™) that allow CXO executives to get a score card of their firms against the SUSCTO 3000™ best in class companies. It is worth noting that CRD Global already powers the Nasdaq flagship sustainability Index -NQCRD (https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/%5ENQCRD/), which leverages the FastINDX™ platform. The SUSCTO reports for the top 3000 companies are already available via the Thomson Reuters Eikon™ research platform, and are available via https://sustcoscore.com/ for broader market consumption.
2. Creation and Joint Marketing of the CRD Global Smart City Index. This will be marketed through private asset management firms initially and will be launched as an ETF subsequently.
3. Creation of Gender Equality Index, and corresponding company analysis for the top 5000 corporations worldwide. CRD Global has identified several key factors that demonstrate how gender diversity drives positive financial performance, environmental impacts, and better risk management. Building on these findings, the firm has organized The Diversity Drives Performance (DDP) project, a collaborative research initiative tasked with empowering FinTech designers, investment managers, and asset owners to multiply their performance impacts by advocating for women’s equity in the workplace. For more information visit, https://www.crdglobal.com/diversitydrivesperformance
"This is a natural extension of our joint work over the last year and a half, which allowed us the ability to automate report creation and operation of the NQCRD Index on the FastINDX™ platform", commented Michael Muyot, CEO of CRD Global. "We are excited to take the next step in our relationship at a time when it is becoming critical that companies around the world need to be educated on where they stand among their peers."
"We are huge fans of CRD Global, and their pioneering work on Sustainability and Socially Responsible Investing (SRI)", commented Partha Sen, CEO of Fuzzy Logix. "We are excited about the possibility of creating relevant yardsticks for the world to measure against, as 7 out of every 10 investing dollars now moves into ESG instruments."
CRD and Fuzzy Logix have prior experience in creating collaborative work products before, including a reporting portal for Fossil Free Indexes, LLC., that allows companies to analyze their portfolios in real time, and get a sense for the stranded coal, oil, and tar sands assets that may be directly or indirectly owned within the portfolios. A sample such report can be accessed via https://www.ffisolutions.com/carbon-diagnostics-beta/.
More information about the NQCRD CRD Global Sustainability Index can be found here: https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NQCRD
About CRD Global:
CRD Global is an industry leader in the Next Generation of Investment Analysis for a more Sustainable Future. Formed over a decade ago with its historic launch of the first rules based index, the Nasdaq CRD Global Sustainability Index, CRD Global continues to lead with the SUSTCO Score methodology for ranking, screening and optimizing ESG investment portfolios and research analysis. CRD Global' s top tier strategic partners such as Nasdaq, Fuzzy Logix, Neudata and FFI allows for a comprehensive set of AI based tech solutions with cutting edge financial and non-financial data to serve it's growing customer base in Asset Management, Hedge Funds and boutique Investment firms.
For more information about CRD Analytics, go to www.crdglobal.com
About Fuzzy Logix:
FastINDX is a revolutionary cloud solution that offers a wizard-style, web-based interface for complete lifecycle management of Indexes and Portfolios. The key areas that the solution streamlines are: (1) Backtesting and Research - A 10-year backtest can be performed in 10 minutes or less (2) One-click automation for reviews, reconstitution and rebalancing of hundreds of Indexes (3) Design and automated production of Factsheets and other publications for investor relations. The platform comes pre-loaded with reference and daily market data for global equities dating back to 1984. Data is sourced from Factset, Refinitiv (Thomson Reuters), ISS-ESG and other sources, and updated daily after applying all corporate actions and resolving any errors. Powered by over a decade of data analytics and machine learning experience by Fuzzy Logix, FastINDX allows Indexers, Issuers, Asset Owners and Advisors to completely streamline their operations, drive efficiency and dramatically optimize cost in this era of rapid price compression. It is leveraged by customers globally to gain 10-100x speed-to-market, and to keep the intellectual property in-house.
For more information on FastINDX - Fast Automated Index Management, go to www.fastindx.com.
Sonia Virmani
Fuzzy Logix, Inc.
+1 978-807-0120
sonia.virmani@fuzzylogix.com
