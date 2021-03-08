The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit Paintings by Constance M. Simon

On view through March 26, 2021 Visit the Gallery in-person or view it online

Wilmington, Del. (March 8, 2021) – Grids and Arches, an exhibition of paintings by Constance M. Simon, will be on view in the Mezzanine Gallery from March 5-26, 2021. Simon is the recipient of a 2020 Artist Fellowship in Painting from the Delaware Division of the Arts.

The paintings in the exhibition are all done in gouache, an opaque watercolor medium, and come from two series based on geometric shapes and patterns. The works from the Grid series are based on grid structures that Simon uses as a base to play with variations of pattern, light, color, and volume. This series explores her interest in Islamic tile patterns, African kente cloth, and many quilting traditions.

Simon says of her Arch series, “I am drawn to architecture as a source of appealing geometric shapes and patterns. I have been adding arch shapes to my grids as a motif. The arch is by itself a beautiful shape with overtones of history and culture that resonate with me.”

The artist’s career has included 21 solo shows and inclusion in 30 group and 35 juried exhibitions. She’s pursued her practice while working as an art educator all over the United States, most recently at Delaware College of Art and Design before her retirement in 2020.

Image: Grid Poem “8”, 2019, gouache on paper, 9 x 12 inches

The Mezzanine Gallery is open to the public weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located in the Carvel State Office Building, 820 N. French Street, Wilmington. Visitors must wear face coverings and maintain 6 feet distance from other individuals not in their household.

