Expanding New York’s Vaccine Distribution Network

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that as the federal vaccine supply continues to increase, New York will establish 10 additional state-run mass vaccination sites in the New York City, Long Island, Hudson Valley, Capital, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley and Western New York regions to further grow New York's vast distribution network. The sites remain in development and are expected to launch in the coming weeks. Final details, including appointment scheduling information and hours of operation will be released in the coming days.

"Thanks to increasing vaccine supply from our partners in Washington we can utilize more of our state's capacity to distribute doses, and once they are open, these new sites will allow us to continue to get shots into arms on a large scale," Governor Cuomo said. "We know the vaccine is the weapon that will win this war, but it's only effective if we all take it, which is why we are working around the clock to establish sites like these across the state to reach as many New Yorkers as possible. The more people we vaccinate, the more we can continue our progress in keeping the infection rate at bay, reopening our economy and defeating COVID once and for all."

The 10 sites being established will open in the coming weeks at the following locations:

LONG ISLAND

SUNY Stony Brook SH Campus 70 Tuckahoe Road Southampton, NY

Suffolk Community College Brentwood Campus 502 Wicks Road Brentwood, NY

SUNY Old Westbury Clark Center - Gate C 223 Store Hill Road Old Westbury, NY

HUDSON VALLEY

SUNY Orange Diana Physical Education Center 9 East Conkling Avenue Middletown, NY

Ulster County Fairgrounds 249 Libertyville Road New Paltz, NY

CAPITAL REGION

Queensbury Site 50 Gurney Lane Queensbury, NY

MOHAWK VALLEY

SUNY Oneonta 108 Ravine Parkway Oneonta, NY

SOUTHERN TIER

Corning Community College Gymnasium and Wellness Education Center 1 Academic Drive Corning, NY

WESTERN NEW YORK

Conference Center of Niagara Falls 101 Old Falls Street Niagara Falls, NY

NEW YORK CITY

Bronx Site Final Location Pending

The sites remain in development and are expected to launch in the coming weeks. Final details, including appointment scheduling information and hours of operation will be released in the coming days. Once appointments are opened, eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York's 'Am I Eligible' website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

The establishment of these 10 sites further expands New York's already vast vaccine distribution network. Not only has New York already established 13 other state-run mass vaccination sites, but in order to meet the Governor's mandate to ensure the fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine, numerous other sites have been established to ensure those New Yorkers living in underserved communities have direct access to the vaccine. This includes six joint state-FEMA community-based vaccination sites, the Yankee Stadium mass vaccination site, and more than 120 community-based pop-up sites in public housing developments, churches and community centers.