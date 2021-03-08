Big Week Ahead for Senate Democrats’ Legislative Priorities

Bills on prescription drug price reduction, veterans mental health services, electric grid reliability, and substance abuse prevention make their way through the legislative process

DENVER, CO - This week, priority legislation sponsored Senate Democrats will be heard in various committees as they make their way through the legislative process. Highlights include:

SB21-123: Expand Canadian Rx Import Program, sponsored by Senators Ginal & Coram.

It is no secret that prescription drugs in this country are overpriced and financially untenable for too many. In fact, Coloradans pay 60% to 85% more than people living in other countries for the same prescription drugs. In 2019, the General Assembly made Colorado a leader as one of the first states to adopt a Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program. This bill seeks to build on that progress by extending the program to nations other than just Canada, so that we can continue to work to ensure that every Coloradan has access to affordable life-saving prescription drugs.

This bill will be heard by the Senate Health & Human Services Committee at 1:30PM today, Monday March 8th in Senate Committee Room 357.

SB21-072: Public Utilities Commission Modernize Electric Transmission Infrastructure, sponsored by Senators Hansen & Coram.

To achieve our state’s greenhouse gas reduction goals and stimulate economic recovery, we must invest in our electric transmission system to reduce costs for ratepayers and enhance grid efficiency. This bill works to transition Colorado toward a regionally connected transmission system, while simultaneously interconnecting the grid, enhancing grid reliability, decreasing costs for utilities and ratepayers, and increasing capacity for renewable energy – ultimately helping us reach our statewide greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals.

This bill will be heard by the Senate Transportation & Energy Committee at 2:00PM on Tuesday March 9th in Senate Committee Room 357.

SB21-129: Veteran Suicide Prevention Pilot Program, sponsored by Senate President Garcia.

Every single day, approximately 17 veterans take their own life. Serving in the military is one of the most selfless acts of service someone can undertake, and we should provide our veterans with all the mental health and well-being services that we can. This bill establishes a Veterans Suicide Prevention Pilot Program for post 9-11 veterans to receive confidential treatment for conditions that lead to suicide like PTSD, depression, substance abuse, sexual trauma, or traumatic brain injuries.

This bill will be heard by the Senate State, Veterans, & Military Affairs Committee at 2:00PM on Tuesday March 9th in the Old Supreme Court Chambers.

SB21-011: Pharmacist Prescribe Dispense Opiate Antagonist, sponsored by Senator Fields.

The opioid epidemic plaguing our nation is running rampant in Colorado. On average, Colorado doctors write 53 opioid prescriptions for every 100 citizens. This practice of over-prescribing perpetuates a toxic system of addiction and dependency that too often results in death, and has caused thousands of lives to be ruined across the state. This bill requires pharmacists who prescribe opioids to notify patients of the dangers of opioids, and if appropriate, prescribe an opioid antagonist in the event that the patient overdoses on their medications – a much-needed life-saving measure.

This bill will be heard by the Senate Health & Human Services Committee at 1:30PM on Wednesday March 10th in Senate Committee Room 357.

Information and updates on these bills can be found at leg.colorado.gov/bills. To listen to committee hearings, visit leg.colorado.gov/watch-listen.