MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, March 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Susan Hensel director612 202-9644susan@susanhenselprojects.comLET’S PLAYSusan Hensel Gallery March 15, 2021- May 15, 2021“Fiber and mixed media objects of overwhelming color that transcend the quotidian, creating experiences that step into pure sensation.” - Susan HenselSusan Hensel Gallery on Artsy ( www.artsy.net/susan-hensel-gallery ) presents an online exclusive Let's Play, a collection of interactive artworks by mixed media/ fiber artist Susan Hensel (March 15, 2021- May 15, 2021).Turning on its head the canonical understanding of art as explicitly hands off, Let's Play invites hands-on. The exhibition presents Hensel's latest abstract sculptural series, blurring the boundaries between fine art sculpture and utilitarian objects. Hensel's self-described fidget toy sculptures play off the growing popularity, acceptance, and understanding of these tools, which help with focus, attention, calming, and active listening. The multidimensional works encompass geometric abstraction and fiber craft to spotlight the tactility of playful investigation and the necessity of movement-based experience.Among the works on view are examples of Hensel's innovative textile design, including Molecular Disambiguation, a collection of colorful, embroidered fabric forms with folded construction. This series of circular disks with velcro backing allows for each piece to be placed in any order, generating new patterns ad designs with each arrangement, with no intended specific solution. Each object in the exhibition is tactile and meant to be touched and maneuvered. Hensel's embrace of collaborative action and spirit between herself, objects, and the viewer, transcends gallery, and objects to a space of accessible communion.Throughout her career, Hensel has drawn inspiration from the social sciences and her experience as an gallery director to reach beyond the white cube's rigid conformity and assert her engagement with viewers through sculpture in new and inventive ways. Let's Play celebrates this through her colorful, interactive forms.For more than fifty years, Hensel has created sculpture, artist books, and installations using a combination of precise handmade and digital processes. Her rich exhibition history includes her current solo exhibition 'Abstract Stitch' at 621 Gallery in Tallahassee, FL. Her artworks are held in collections, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Hensel is proud to run the Susan Hensel Gallery in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which has exhibited numerous early and mid-career artists as part of Hensel's community mentoring initiatives within the Minneapolis arts community. Her recent move onto the Artsy.net platform takes a select few of the artists who exhibit with her into the larger, international space.###

