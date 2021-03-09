Tulsa Dental Center Provides Advanced Range of Services to Patients of All Ages

Joanna K. Roulston, DDS, a life-long resident of the Tulsa area Tulsa Dental Center's team of professional staff makes you feel at home. Even Children Enjoy Their Dental Appointments at Tulsa Dental Center

From routine dental care to difficult extractions, dentures, and everything in between, the focus at Tulsa Dental Center is patient care and comfort.

From patient check-in to the dental assistants and the Clinical Manager..I had a very welcoming and pleasant experience.” — Tulsa Dental Center Patient

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Privately owned Tulsa Dental Center is proud to offer an array of dental services to West Tulsa and the surrounding communities. From routine dental care to more difficult extractions, dentures, Invisalign, and everything in between, the focus at Tulsa Dental Center is patient care and comfort.Joanna K. Roulston, DDS, is the owner and practicing dentist at Tulsa Dental Center. Dr. Roulston and her team provide exceptional quality of care and a host of dental services in-house, including extractions, implants, and root canals, which other general dentists often outsource. Committed to patient comfort and excellence in dentistry, the team at Tulsa Dental Center provides a unique and focused dental experience unlike any other dental practice in Tulsa.“My experience with Tulsa Dental Center far exceeded my expectations,” says one patient. “From patient check-in to the dental assistants and the Clinical Manager..I had a very welcoming and pleasant experience. [I am] someone who dreads and hates the thought of going to a dentist. The professionalism and quality of dental work Tulsa Dental Center provides took away all the fear and anxiety I experienced with prior dentists,” the patient continues.Patients concerned with financial issues should know Tulsa Dental Center offers several financial options, including Care Credit. They accept most insurances and also accept SoonerCare. The administrative team at Tulsa Dental Center are experts at achieving successful financial arrangements for patients.“Tulsa Dental Center works up a plan from start to finish to get your teeth right, and finds the best plan that works for the patient financially to ensure your dental plan is met start to finish in a timely manner,” continues one patient. Rest assured, the team at Tulsa Dental Center believes in giving each patient their undivided, full focus from pre-appointment concerns to completion of your dental cleaning or procedure.Tulsa Dental Center offers general, cosmetic, and restorative dental services. Their patient-centric model of care includes never double booking appointments, allowing every patient to receive dedicated time and care. The friendly, comfortable environment at Tulsa Dental Center is perfect for all ages, and Dr. Roulston’s team can take care of a variety of dental needs including routine cleanings, restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and teeth whitening. Additionally, sedation dentistry is offered to ensure the utmost level of comfort and ease for every patient.A native of Tulsa, Dr. Roulston participates in several charities, including the Red Dirt Relief Fund , which provides financial assistance for Oklahomans in the music industry when in need.If you are seeking an experienced dentist and dental care team who truly care about you and your family’s oral health, Tulsa Dental Center would love to hear from you today.Learn more about the author of this press release.

