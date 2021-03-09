Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,707 in the last 365 days.

Backlot Media and David Webb release "The Covid Monologues"

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backlot Media, a Vancouver based video production company, decided to roll up their sleeves during these unprecedented times.

Through the direction of the screenwriter David Rollin Webb and his selection of monologues, many well known local actors decided to help and interpret his “covid monologues”.

These performances include humour, drama, tragedy and even epic, and hybrids of all these categories as well.

The monologues were mostly recorded in one single shot, with little to no camera movement and post production. The goal was to preserve the spontaneousness of the performance, while working with a very limited budget.

The monologues are available for free on youtube via the following link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Df2mEt69Y6U&list=PLqqEybFWoXlxIJ61HXILTkH3sxwkckzQX

John Durrant
Backlot Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Backlot Media and David Webb release "The Covid Monologues"

Distribution channels: Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.