Backlot Media and David Webb release "The Covid Monologues"
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backlot Media, a Vancouver based video production company, decided to roll up their sleeves during these unprecedented times.
Through the direction of the screenwriter David Rollin Webb and his selection of monologues, many well known local actors decided to help and interpret his “covid monologues”.
These performances include humour, drama, tragedy and even epic, and hybrids of all these categories as well.
The monologues were mostly recorded in one single shot, with little to no camera movement and post production. The goal was to preserve the spontaneousness of the performance, while working with a very limited budget.
The monologues are available for free on youtube via the following link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Df2mEt69Y6U&list=PLqqEybFWoXlxIJ61HXILTkH3sxwkckzQX
John Durrant
John Durrant
Backlot Media
