Southwest Montana Veterans Home Welcomes First Resident

BUTTE - Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) officials announced the brand new Southwest Montana Veterans Home (SWMVH) welcomed its first resident into the facility today, March 8.

The very first Veteran to move into the facility, William “Bill” Davis, was welcomed by Governor Greg Gianforte, SWMVH Foundation members, facility staff, community members and others. The event also included a tour of the facility. Davis, age 80, is Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired in 1976.

“This is such great news the facility is opening,” said DPHHS Director Adam Meier. “I really appreciate all the effort that has been put forth into making today possible, and thanks to all those who have contributed to this successful project. This facility will serve Montana Veterans for decades to come.”

To help welcome Veterans moving into the facility, donations from the Butte, White Sulphur Springs, and surrounding communities have poured into the facility.

The Chateau Quilter Guild of Butte has donated 75 lap quilts, the Meagher County Ladies and the Order of the Eastern Star Martha Chapter #11 of White Sulphur Springs have donated 38 lap quilts, and the American Legion Auxillary is making all of the resident bed quilts.

The American Legion Auxiliary also donated TVs so each resident will have a TV in their room.

The Foundation has also donated gift bags for residents who will be moving into Cottage 1. The bags include an electric razor and an embroidered fleece jacket with the facility logo and the resident’s name.

Mike and Patricia Pratt of Jefferson City donated artwork as well as an anonymous donor donated $25,000 and numerous citizens have donated $20 to $1,000 to the Foundation as well.

The Veterans Home is a Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF). The facility will include five, 12-bedroom cottages along with a Community Center building and will have room for 60 Veterans. Each cottage is designed to be very “homelike” with private bedrooms and bathrooms, a central kitchen, dining and living rooms, and a spa/bath room. The heart of the “neighborhood” is the Community Center with a large multi-purpose room, barber/beauty shop, physical therapy, reception area, medical exam room, and administrative offices.

When completely finished, the facility will include five cottages with 12 bedrooms each.

The maintenance/receiving building and Cottages 2 and 3 are expected to be completed next, with Cottages 4 and 5 are expected to be completed Spring 2021.

It was announced last October that Eudoro Healthcare as the facility onsite management company. Eudoro has hired 32 staff. However, once the facility is full opened, it will employ 80 people. Positions hired to date include administrator, director of nursing, business officer manager, director of rehab, director of maintenance, director of social work and kitchen/dietary and housekeeping staff. The DPHHS state liaison has also been hired. The initial contract with Eduro Healthcare is for three years, and can be renewed for up to seven years.

The approximately $20 million facility is being constructed on a 10-acre site on Blacktail Loop, just south of Mount Highland Drive. The facility will include five, 12-bedroom cottages along with a Community Center building and will have room for 60 veterans. To date, 84 applications have been submitted so far. The new facility will offer many services for its residents, including an activities program, spiritual resources, support groups, and social services. Rehab services will also be provided, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, respiratory therapy and dietitian services.