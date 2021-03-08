Once-In-A-Lifetime Oceanfront French Riviera Estate to Auction via Concierge Auctions with Carlton-International

The magic of Saint-Tropez is magnified in Villa La Saudade, a once in a generation oceanfront property to come on the market, with private beach frontage and three boat moorings. This exclusive compound is secluded and secure. Multiple spacious patios with oceanfront views surround the main house and are ideal for hosting drinks or dinner with a breathtaking backdrop. Make use of the fabulous outdoor kitchen on any of Sainte-Maxime’s 300 sunny days per year. The lush landscape of the property between the three houses gives an extra air of privacy while indoors and out.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled along the picturesque Gulf of Saint-Tropez, Villa La Saudade will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Philip Weiser of Carlton-International. Never Before Listed for Sale, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 15–20 April via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Concierge Auctions for the first time after their many successes in nearby Mallorca,” stated Weiser. “The company’s global reach and expansive database is the perfect opportunity to combine our resources to give this estate international exposure. Villa La Saudade is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of property in one of the most prestigious beachfront locations in France.”

The exclusive waterfront compound is secluded and secure. The elegant and expansive Mediterranean estate’s main house is separated from the famous azure blue waters of the Gulf of Saint-Tropez only by its own private sandy beach. A separate guest house provides the perfect opportunity for entertaining, with maximum privacy and R&R for the owner and their guests. Multiple spacious patios with oceanfront views surround the main house and are ideal for hosting drinks or dinner with a breathtaking backdrop. An additional separate caretaker/staff house allows for on-site service. The lush landscape of the property between the three houses gives an extra air of privacy while indoors and out.

"It has been a long and difficult decision to sell our family home. After decades of enjoying the unique privilege of being able to walk straight onto our own private beach and dive into the spectacular blue Mediterranean, it is time to find a new owner for Villa La Saudade who will be able to appreciate the magic of this property,” stated the seller. “There is no company more qualified anywhere or anyone we would trust more than Concierge Auctions to find a special new owner for our home."

Sainte-Maxime is a coastal gem in the heart of the Côte d'Azur, nestled between the wooded hills of Massif des Maures and the stunning Gulf of Saint-Tropez. Sainte-Maxime boasts 11 kilometers of wide sandy beaches and unspoiled natural coves begging to be explored. Famous for its mild climate, average of 300 sunny days per year, prime seaside location, and warm hospitality, Sainte-Maxime is a popular vacation destination. The town stays bright and bustling year-round, brimming with cafes, restaurants, bakeries, nightclubs, and artisans to enjoy. The beautiful La Croisette Beach is two minutes from your front door, or venture 15 minutes to Nartelle Beach for two kilometers of soft sand and water sports. Like Saint-Tropez which is a quick scenic five minutes by boat from the property’s private beach, Sainte-Maxime is known for the discreet residences of Royalty and celebrities. The iconic Club 55 restaurant is 15 minutes away by boat. One can easily access Hyères 60 kilometers west or Nice 80 kilometers east along the coastline.

Villa La Saudade is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.