Portland Singer/Songwriter Becomes Accidental Influencer with 2.3M TikTok Views on "Love Song to a TurboTax Expert"

After doing her taxes with a TurboTax employee from North Carolina, Olivia Klugman dedicates a song to her on TikTok. 4 days later, it has 2.3m views

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer/Songwriter Olivia Klugman hates doing her own taxes. So, this year she decided to get a little help from TurboTax. Her tax preparer was a woman named Sharon who lived three thousand miles away. When it was all over, it turned out that Sharon did more than just help Olivia prepare her taxes - she gave her the kind of encouragement that inspires songs.After finishing her taxes, Olivia was so grateful to Sharon that she wrote a playful but heartfelt ballad for her called " Love Song to a TurboTax Expert ." She then posted it on the social media platform TikTok, where Olivia performs almost nightly for her 27,000 followers. The song immediately blew up and caught the eye of TurboTax who licensed it for promotion. In the four days that followed, "Love Song to a TurboTax Expert" went viral, garnering 2.3 million views and still climbing.“I never meant the song to be a promotion for TurboTax,” says Olivia ironically. “I just felt so much better about my life after Sharon helped me with my taxes. We made a real connection. She has a daughter my age, so she understood where I was at. I just wanted to thank her for being so nice. I guess the song became popular because there aren’t a lot of love songs about doing taxes.”The timing may be very good for Olivia. She is set to release her second EP " i don’t wanna be witty " in the Spring of 2021 and the exposure could help bolster the launch. Unfortunately, "Love Song to a Turbo Tax Expert" won’t be on this EP, but that’s okay with Olivia – at least she got her taxes done!To learn more about Olivia Klugman and her upcoming EP, visit:Olivia's Website:For more information, contact Olivia Klugman @ OliviaKlugmanMusic@gmail.com

