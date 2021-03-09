Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
milliCare Launches New Web Interview Series, Indoor Voices

Conversations with Experts Offer Insights into Different Aspects of Improving Indoor Environments

I’m blown away by the depth of knowledge we’ve heard from our guests so far. Indoor Voices will be a breeding ground for the best facility hacks as we hear advice from a myriad of indoor experts.”
— Brian Morgan, Host of Indoor Voices
SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- milliCare Floor & Textile Care, a franchise network of carpet and floor care professionals, has launched a new web interview series that will explore “the great indoors” and how to improve indoor environmental quality. Indoor Voices will feature conversations with experts from a wide variety of industries that impact facility wellness.

Companies and their facility managers are focusing more than ever on occupant health and wellbeing. Indoor Voices will explore the individual factors that contribute to those goals, from facility hygiene to acoustics to HVAC and much more.

Indoor Voices’ host, Brian Morgan, milliCare’s director of operations, has a long history of caring for facilities and is passionate about building wellness. “I’m blown away by the depth of knowledge we’ve heard from our guests so far. Indoor Voices will be a breeding ground for the best facility hacks as we hear advice from a myriad of indoor experts about how to improve the quality of the built environment,” says Morgan.

The milliCare Floor & Textile Care franchise network has been caring for facilities for 25 years, and the company hopes that this series will amplify the voices of industry experts on a diverse array of topics that are relevant to the quality of our indoor spaces. “What’s great about Indoor Voices is that it provides useful and pertinent information from industry experts in a very comfortable and casual environment,” says Steve Willis, managing director of milliCare. “We think facility management professionals will find these conversations to be very valuable.”

To check out the first two episodes, visit www.milliCare.com/IndoorVoices. Subsequent episodes will be published on a biweekly schedule. Viewers can send feedback or episode suggestions to indoorvoices@millicare.com.

About milliCare:
milliCare Floor & Textile Care has been a trusted, strategic partner for consistent, specialty floor and textile care for 25 years. From its dry-centered method for carpet cleaning to restorative tile and grout care, milliCare employs a holistic, customized approach that’s both environmentally responsible and effective. Committed to creating healthy work environments, the global milliCare network partners with Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, hospitals, airports, hotels and other commercial facilities. For more information, please visit www.milliCare.com. For franchise information, please visit www.milliCareFranchise.com.

Indoor Voices SNEAK PEEK: Trends in Disinfection

