Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Senator Roy Blunt

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after Senator Roy Blunt announced that he will retire at the end of the 117th Congress:

"Roy Blunt has been a friend and a respected colleague.  During his time in the House Republican leadership, we found common ground and worked together to reach key compromises to protect the institution of the House and to advance major legislation, including the pivotal Help America Vote Act in 2002.  After he left to join the Senate, Roy and I remained in close contact and worked to bring Democrats and Republicans together whenever possible to achieve bipartisan legislative victories.  Even though we have diverged frequently on policy, Roy has always been someone ready to listen, someone who could disagree without ever being disagreeable.  

"I join in wishing Roy all the best in retirement, and I look forward to continuing our friendship long beyond his service in the Congress.  I send my very best wishes to him, to Abby, and to their whole family." 

