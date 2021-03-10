Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Radicati Group Releases “APT Protection – Market Quadrant, 2021”

An analysis of the market for Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) protection solutions revealing Top Players, Trail Blazers, Specialists, and Mature Players

APT Protection solutions are expanding in scope to protect all computing resources from malicious attacks”
— Sara Radicati
PALO ALTO, CA, US, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market brief by The Radicati Group, “APT Protection – Market Quadrant, 2021” provides a competitive analysis of the Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection market. APT protection refers to a set of integrated solutions for the detection, prevention, and remediation of zero-day threats and persistent malicious attacks. APT solutions may include but are not limited to: sandboxing, EDR, CASB, reputation networks, threat intelligence management and reporting, forensic analysis and more.

APT Protection vendors evaluated in this Market Quadrant include: Bitdefender, Cisco, ESET, FireEye, Forcepoint, Kaspersky, McAfee, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Sophos, Symantec, and VMware Carbon Black.

Radicati Market QuadrantsSM rank vendors based on a four quadrant system, which includes “Top Players”, “Trail Blazers”, “Specialists”, and “Mature Players” quadrants. Vendors are positioned based on the functionality of their solution, and their strategic vision for future direction. Radicati Market QuadrantsSM provide a comparative viewpoint of the market, with an analysis of each vendor, including both strengths and weaknesses.

To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our research, please visit our website at http://www.radicati.com.

About The Radicati Group, Inc.

The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.

The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.


Contact:
The Radicati Group, Inc.
admin@radicati.com

Admin
The Radicati Group, Inc
+1 650-322-8059
email us here

